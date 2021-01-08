Kylie Jenner Abruptly Unfollows Her Whole Crew Of Friends On Instagram -- Sofia Richie, Rosalia, Fai Khadra, & MORE!!

Kylie Jenner just held a digital purge to start the New Year!

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO abruptly unfollowed a whole crew of (former?) friends and connections on Instagram over the last couple days, cutting down her follow list to just 28 people. Of those, it’s pretty much entirely just family members and stan accounts remaining, with only one high-profile close friend still on the feed! What happened?!

A check of the few accounts she still follows as of early Friday morning reveals the damage: notably gone are familiar faces and longtime pals Rosalia and Sofia Richie. Of course, the latter had recently made headlines for their commitment to each other as pals in spite of Sofia’s split from Scott Disick (who Kylie still follows, BTW). But now, well, it appears things may have changed…

Also on the outs: Fai Khadra and Harry Hudson. Both are very close to Kris Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian family. But apparently that’s not good enough to stay front and center online for the 23-year-old!

The last crew of unfollows is the most notable: longtime friend Yris Palmer, close pal and makeup artist Ariel Tejada, and former assistant Victoria Villarroel were all summarily purged from the KUWTK star’s feed, as well. Wow!

There is one notable close bestie left. If you haven’t already guessed it, Stassie Karanikolao is sittin’ pretty and (at least for now?!) still within Kylie’s purview. Stassie and Kylie have been super close for a really long time, so at least this one thing is normal when the rest of IG has been turned upside down!

Like we mentioned, of the 28 people Stormi Webster‘s momma still follows, it’s really just family members and a few stan accounts, give or take. Kim Kardashian West, Rob, and Khloé Kardashian all survived Kylie’s purge, as well as Kris, Kendall Jenner, and half bros Brody, Burton, and Brandon Jenner. Both Caitlyn Jenner and Corey Gamble have made the cut. Include Lord Disick and Travis Scott in her good graces, too. For now, at least… LOLz!

One other interesting note about Kylie’s IG follows: no Kanye West!

That’s weird because, of the sisters and momager in the KarJenner inner circle, Kylie is the only woman not to follow the 43-year-old rapper. (FWIW, neither Rob, nor Scott, nor Travis follow Yeezy — but of the fairer sex, Kylie is the only one who has cut him out. Does she know something the rest of us are about to find out?!)

Anyway, what do y’all make of Kylie’s interesting IG habits, y’all?! Maybe she’s trying to clean up her feed, or something, but JEEZ! Almost all of her friends and acquaintances?! All of a sudden?! Is she trying to keep her circle extra-small in 2021 or something??

Sound OFF (below) with your take on what you think might be going on here…

