Kylie Jenner Shares Jaw-Dropping Pool Pics! Drool Over Them HERE!

Kylie Jenner is ready for the New Year (and so are we)!

The makeup mogul took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a couple snaps of her sultrily posing in a flesh-colored bikini while in the pool. And in true Kar-Jenner fashion, she was completely glammed out with a rose colored lip, pink cheeks, and smokey eye. She also accessorized the look with wide-framed sunglasses that matched her swimsuit, a diamond choker necklace, and some chunky hoops.

Related: Sofia Richie Shows Off Sizzling Beach Body In New Bahamas Bikini Pics – Look!

Captioning the upload with a snowflake emoji, it seemed as though the young star was hinting at the family’s current Aspen vacay — where they’ve been spotted out and about on the town!

See the steamy shot (below)!

DAYUM!

A couple hours later the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted three more shots of her serving in the same cleavage-baring swimsuit. Trust us, it was just as sexy as the first image!

This time, she captioned the steamy photos “swimming into 2021.”

Work it, girl!

According to The Daily Mail, Kylie is celebrating the new year in Aspen along with Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner. It seemed the sisters immediately decided to hit up slopes as her supermodel sister shared some Insta stories of the pair expertly snowboarding down a mountain.

We cannot wait to see more looks from the family as the new year celebrations are about to begin — hopefully safely and social distanced style!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram]