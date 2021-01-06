Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Divorce Filing Is 'Only A Matter Of Time' -- Especially After 'Big Fight' In December

Pour one out for the slowly sinking ship that is Kimye.

And by slowly, we really mean SLOWLY. Despite hitting an iceberg over the summer of 2020 when Kanye West’s manic behavior and vicious Twitter rants made his issues with wife Kim Kardashian West very public, they still held on and attempted to work things out. (And with good reason, considering they have four children together.)

On Tuesday, news broke that Kim has reportedly hired famed divorce lawyer Laura Wasser (who has represented Ryan Reynolds, Johnny Depp, Dr. Dre, and Kim herself in her split from Kris Humphries). Yet the process is still moving slowly, with the couple reportedly in marriage counseling and no official divorce papers filed.

We’re not the only ones who raised an eyebrow at the reality star’s apparent hesitance to bite the bullet. According to a source for Us Weekly, her friends are “surprised” that she waited “this long to file for divorce.” The source added:

“Kim and Kanye haven’t been on the same page for a while now.”

Still, another insider remarked that the official breakup was “only a matter of time” after all of the drama of 2020. They said:

“She didn’t just walk away.The comments about North and the abortion were the final confirmation. She will protect the children first, always.”

Though the Ultralight Beam artist speaking publicly on the family’s private issues was the catalyst that put divorce on the table, it wasn’t the final straw, apparently. A third Us source claimed that a major blowout at the end of the year was to blame for the SKIMS founder finally taking action. They explained:

“They had a big fight in early December. Kanye blew up at Kim and she was really upset. Things between them don’t seem to have healed since that.”

All in all, the inevitable split seems to boil down to the most classic reason given for divorces… irreconcilable differences. Another Us insider reflected:

“[Kim] has grown up a lot this past year and is studying the law so she can really make change and provide a better world for her kids. Kanye isn’t as focused and doesn’t live in the real world, their world views no longer line up.”

Yikes — that’s a bit harsh on ‘Ye, but we can’t say it’s false.

Hopefully, this breakup will be in everyone’s best interest, and Kanye can get the help and healing he needs to be present for his kids as this all blows over.

