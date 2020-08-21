Sofia Richie Still Counts Kylie Jenner As Part Of Her ‘Inner Circle’ Even After Scott Disick Breakup!

Few families are as tight-knit as the KarJenner clan — especially after something happens to one member from outside the inner circle. After all, remember how quickly they ex-communicated longtime family friend Jordyn Woods after the whole Tristan Thompson drama played out back in 2019?!

But even as the famous fam rallies around Kourtney Kardashian amid her ongoing public flirtation (and maybe one-day reconciliation?) with ex-BF and baby daddy Scott Disick, it doesn’t appear they are too keen on shutting out Scott’s more recent ex, Sofia Richie! Especially not from Sofia’s closest pal, Kylie Jenner!

According to one source who spoke about the dynamic duo with E! News this week, Lionel Richie‘s 21-year-old daughter still counts the Kylie Cosmetics CEO as part of her tight-knit “inner circle” of friends. Again, that’s big praise relative to what happened to Woods! And while Sofia’s (relatively) amicable breakup with Lord Disick was very different from Woods’ tryst with Tristan, you get the point — the KarJenners look out for their own!

Still, the insider explained how the aspiring model isn’t going anywhere despite being firmly in Scott’s rearview mirror now, noting she is “definitely still friends” with Ky, and adding:

“They have a lot of friends in common and they’ve always had fun together. Scott isn’t going to stand in the way of their friendship. Kylie and Sofia have a long history and a bond. Whether or not Sofia is dating Scott, she will be friends with Kylie.”

Awww! That’s nice! And mature of the Flip It Like Disick star!

Heck, just back on Wednesday, Sofia snapped an Instagram Stories pic at Kylie’s blue tennis court, as you can see (below):

So, yeah, it’s clear there’s still an active friendship there even after the breakup! It gets more interesting, too! Flashback to the whole Jordyn-Tristan scandal about 18 months ago, and remember who was there for Kylie as she grappled with the sudden cutting-out of her former best friend. That’s right — it was Sofia!

You’ll recall what an insider shared about the pair’s budding new friendship at the time, even noting how the Kylie-Sofia connection affected Scott’s baby momma, too (below):

“Sofia really helped Kylie through the emotional roller coaster during the Jordyn situation. She was really there for her and took her side through everything. Koutrney has seen firsthand how much of a support system Sofia has been for Kylie, and it makes Kourtney feel even better about her dynamic with Sofia as well. There is no more awkwardness or tension.”

Well then! No wonder Nicole Richie‘s little sis is going to stick around for a while… she sounds like a truly good, caring friend to the billionaire business mogul, and apparently has been for a while!

We ALL need more people like that in our lives! Wouldn’t you say so, Perezcious readers?!

