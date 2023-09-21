OMG Kylie Jenner Has A Photo Of Timothée Chalamet Kissing Her As Her Phone's Lock Screen! LOOK!

Screw a social media launch, Kylie Jenner has a pic of Timothée Chalamet as her lock screen!

Early Thursday morning, Elle Mexico posted a photo of the Kylie Cosmetics founder at Milan Fashion Week, where she made a surprise appearance for Prada’s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 collection on Wednesday. However, much more inneresting than how she looked was what she was looking AT! Elle got a rare pic where you could clearly see the 26-year-old’s phone screen, which featured… a romantic AF shot of her and the Bones and All actor!

In the outlet’s pic, you can see the reality star in an all black ensemble, putting on some stylish shades — meanwhile her finger apparently touched her phone screen and lit it up. We don’t know if she intended to do so, but her phone’s screen was facing toward the cameras, showing off what Elle Mexico described as “the cutest wallpaper” — of Timmy giving her a smooch on the cheek in a sultry selfie!

Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

We know that the two have been getting more comfortable with PDA, but this was definitely a bold show for Ky — assuming that it is, in fact, authentic. It is possible, we must admit, that Elle Mexico‘s photoshop game is simply off the charts! LOLz! But if it is legit, we def know why she’s got Timmy smiling so much!

Does it look real to YOU, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

