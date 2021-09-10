Kylie Jenner Shows Off Baby Bump In This Sexy Sheer Look & More For NYFW!

And we thought Kylie Jenner was being shy with this pregnancy!

After finally confirming her baby news, the beauty biz billionaire stepped out this week for New York Fashion Week, and WOW!

First she was spotted going to dinner in a clinging white pleather dress covered with a matching long coat, a look she later showed off in full on her Instagram:

Rocking it!

Then she threw her support behind Revolve for their NYFW presentation, hitting the red carpet in style with a bright orange coat covering a couture tee that bared her baby bump for all to see!

But the boldest was yet to come!

The KUWTK alum wore a sheer, skintight gown combo that hugged her curves so closely, it took the chic black jacket she wore over it to protect her modesty!

Show anyone who doesn’t think pregnant women can be sexy THIS outfit right here!

Finally she kept warm in a daytime outing on Friday with a more vintage look — a leather jacket/dress over bare legs, with fur boots and a big ol’ fur hat!

If y’all think what she does is easy, YOU try pulling off this look!

Love how gurl is working to change the perception of pregnancy — because it’s hard to imagine anyone saying she doesn’t look INCREDIBLY sexy here!

What do YOU think of these outfits??

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram/MEGA/WENN.]