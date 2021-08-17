Kylie Jenner Gives Fans A Spicy Look At Her Swim Line Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Kylie Jenner is one hot momma!

We still haven’t figured out if the reality star is actually pregnant with baby number two, but no matter- we’ve got swimsuits to talk about now. On Tuesday, the mogul gave us a tantalizing taste of her next business venture via Instagram, and we suspect this one is going to go swimmingly!

Yep, as you probably guessed, Stormi Webster’s mom teased her new bathing suit line Kylie Swim with a polaroid on her grid, featuring a tropical cocktail confection of a suit that shows a lot of skin. Like, a LOT.

She also added another sneak peek on her IG Story, captioning the clip:

“working on @kylieswim and i can’t wait to share.”

Related: See ALL Kylie’s B-Day Wishes From Travis Scott & The Rest Of The KarJenners!

She also showed off another suit, as well as some polaroid snippets with the caption:

“on set @kylieswim coming soon.”

Now, on the surface, the 24-year-old’s beach body-worthy swimsuit shots may not suggest that she could possibly be pregnant to the average eye, but as we know, all bodies are different — even with pregnancy! We ALSO know that Kylie plans her drops well in advance — even down to teasing a new line. That means these photos could have been taken a while ago, pre-baby bump. So it still may be possible that the beauty guru is giving birth to a new brand AND a new baby.

Either way, we’re definitely excited to see more of Kylie Swim! Yowza!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram.]