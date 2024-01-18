Kylie Jenner Is Hiding Timothée Chalamet Romance From Her Children!

Kylie Jenner isn’t ready to introduce her boyfriend to her kids yet! Not as her boyfriend anyway!

A source for Us Weekly claimed the 26-year-old reality star’s two children, 5-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and 1-year-old son Aire Webster, have met Timothée Chalamet. However, their encounters have been very low-key! Timothée only interacted with her little ones in “group situations” with other family members and pals around them. And get this — Kylie has introduced him to Aire and Stormi as “one of mommy’s friends”! The insider explained:

“Timothée has met them in group situations where there were other family members or friends around. It hasn’t been anything where it’s just Kylie, Timothée and the kids in an intimate setting. And she introduced him as one of Mommy’s friends. Kylie feels like it’s [still] too soon to let them know anything about their relationship.”

That’s fair since she and the 28-year-old actor haven’t even reached the one-year mark in their relationship yet! Introducing kids to a new partner is both a huge step in a relationship and can be a tough transition for her family, so we get why Kylie is taking her time with the delicate process. But if he is “moving things” into her mansion in Los Angeles as reports previously claimed, does she plan on still calling him “mommy’s friend” to her little ones? Mommy’s pal who does sleepovers all the time?? LOLz! Or will he finally get the label of boyfriend for them? Hmm.

Related: Kylie Jenner Just Made A WILD Hairstyle Change!

And how does her baby daddy and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott feel about Timothée eventually being in their kids’ lives? According to the same source, the former couple don’t discuss their love lives with each other! They strictly keep their conversations about the kids! But that doesn’t mean the 32-year-old rapper is 100 percent on board with Kylie’s relationship with Timothée! The source said that when the pair began dating last year, Travis threw some shade at their relationship! They revealed:

“When Kylie and Timothee first started dating, Travis made a comment in passing that he doesn’t see it lasting, but he hasn’t mentioned anything since.”

Yeesh! The insider continued:

“Travis is a great co-parent, and he doesn’t have a strong opinion on Kylie’s relationship. He’s dating a lot of women at the moment.”

Travis “doesn’t have a strong opinion” about it? The Goosebumps artist allegedly said they wouldn’t last! And mentioned him in a song! We would categorize that as a “strong opinion!”

Despite the comments, Kylie and Timothée appear to be getting “super serious.” They are even publicly saying the L-word now, as we all saw on national TV! So Travis may have to get used to seeing the Dune star around for a while!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Kylie Jenner/Instagram]