Aww! Kylie Jenner Poses In Silly Filters With Kids Stormi & Aire In New Pics!

Kylie Jenner is a fun mom!

Over the weekend, the makeup mogul shared a silly set of photos with her kiddos as they played around with cute Instagram filters… And we’re seeing double!!

In the first snap, the 26-year-old cuddled up next to her daughter Stormi, 5, as the two posed with a filter that gave them each four eyes! Sooooo disorienting! LOLz! The little one seemed to be getting a good laugh out of it as she gave the camera an ear-to-ear grin, showing off a missing front tooth. See (below):

So cute!!

In the second snap, the multifaceted momma brought in her 23-month-old son Aire to join the silly filter fun as she wrapped her arm around them both. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Absolutely ADORABLE! We love seeing those little ones so happy!

Of course, Kylie shares both children with ex Travis Scott. We all know Kylie is a busy woman, so it’s great to see peeks into the little moments every once in a while. But don’t expect to see her BF Timothée Chalamet joining these intimate family moments anytime soon!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Kylie Jenner/Instagram]