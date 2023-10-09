Paris Hilton Reveals Where She & Husband Carter Reum Stand On Having More Kids!

Paris Hilton is in her happy era.

The hotel heiress is at a point in her life where it’s all about family, and for her, that’s been “such a special time.” During an interview with E! News published on Monday, the Stars Are Blind singer opened up about life as a mother to little guy Phoenix, and a wife to husband Carter Reum:

“It’s been such a special time. My little baby boy is my world and he’s made my life feel so complete. My husband is just the sweetest, kindest, most loyal and loving partner — just my everything.”

So sweet! She deserves this peaceful time! She added:

“It’s been amazing being a mom, being a wife and this new phase of my life. I just never felt so happy.”

We’re so happy for Paris! And it sounds like she plans to keep the love train going with another little bundle of joy soon — this time, hopefully a girl!!! She revealed:

“I can’t wait to have my own little princess one day, and that’s something that we talk about and think about all the time.”

Paris totally gives girl mom energy, so we get it! But that’s not to say she’s not an amazing momma to little Phoenix! We mean, just look at the way she raves about him! Back in February, The Simple Life alum opened up to Glamour UK about how she and Carter have made “20” boy embryos, but were still trying for a girl. Hopefully one day!

As far as business ventures go amid this time of her life, she opened up about a heart-themed kitchen line available at Walmart which was inspired by her new focus on fam. She explained:

“I’m in the kitchen more than ever now, making meals for my beautiful family. This collection is definitely inspired by love. I just really wanted to create a collection that was fun.”

So sweet! We love this stage of life for her!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Do YOU see Paris with a little girl some day? Let us know in the comments below!

