Kylie Jenner Fans Appalled Kanye West Wore THIS To Stormi & Aire's Joint Birthday Party!

Why would Kanye West wear this to a children’s party?!?!

Over the weekend, the 46-year-old rapper stepped out for a combined birthday party held for Kylie Jenner‘s two children, 6-year-old Stormi Webster and 2-year-old Aire. The big sister-little brother duo were born just one day apart, so it makes adorable sense for them to have a joint birthday. Especially now when they’re young!

Per the US Sun, Kim Kardashian‘s ex-husband was invited to the party by the kids’ father, Kylie’s ex Travis Scott. So it makes sense why he was there, we guess! No word on if it was awkward for Kim to have her ex around — we’re inclined to say ‘no’ on that one judging by recent events — but we definitely have to wonder about how the kids felt when they saw Ye!!

That’s because according to photos snapped at the party, Kanye rocked a Jason Voorhees hockey mask to the bash! Yes, as in the killer character in Friday the 13th!! Why?! Per that outlet, Ye showed up to the party in a Toyota Mega Cruiser driven fresh off the set of his latest music video with wife Bianca Censori in tow. But the photos tell the story, as you can see (below):

OH YEEZUS Kanye West slammed for ‘scary’ behavior at niece Stormi’s 6th birthday party that would ‘give her nightmares’ https://t.co/ohwUIR4dHd — Courtney Ciandella (@CourtneyTheSun) February 5, 2024

Kanye & Bianca transporting Playboi Carti & Luka Sabbat in their truck going to Stormi’s party ???? pic.twitter.com/YIDGeMUPjT — Donda Times (@dondatimes) February 4, 2024

WTF?!

This isn’t the first time Ye has worn that mask recently, to be fair. As that outlet noted, the Hurricane rapper rocked it last week at a luxury streetwear store opening. This is the guy who happily wore a MAGA hat on SNL, so at least he’s consistent with his heroes, we guess.

But again, we ask: why wear it to A KIDS’ PARTY?!?! On Reddit, Kardashian fans were right there with us in asking that question. As you can see (below), they had a LOT of thoughts about it:

“I was about to say that Kanye’s mask is sure to give the kids nightmares. Did anyone realize they were going to a 6 year old’s birthday party?” “Is he wearing a mask from a horror movie for Stormi’s birthday party? Are we sure this party is for the kids?” “I hate all of the conspiracy garbage, but holy crap. It sure is weird that they keep using that decor. What the hell are these people up to?” “First the Stormi mascot and now Kanye with the mask, this party looks like some nightmare inducing s**t” “This legit is going to give me nightmares” “His poor, poor, little girl. I can’t believe what I’m looking at. It’s so unnerving so creepy”

Yeesh! Can’t say they’re wrong, tho. The mask seems to be a weird choice, doesn’t it?! What do U make of it, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your takes in the comments (below)…

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram/WENN/Avalon]