Kris Jenner Is Trying To Be ‘The Peacemaker’ For Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Amid Drama!

Kim Kardashian has her family, especially Kris Jenner, in her corner amid her co-parenting dispute with Kanye West.

On Saturday, a source dished to Us Weekly that the 66-year-old momager has been trying to keep the peace during all of the drama between the couple by remaining as cordial as possible with Ye. They explained:

“The other Kardashians are [supporting Kim] – they’re all there for each other. Kris is really the only one who still has a relationship with Kanye. She always has and she’s the peacemaker when no one else will speak to him.”

Things have gotten quite messy between Kim and Kanye after they exchanged a series of back-and-forth jabs directed at one another this week. So perhaps, Kris can work her “peacemaker” magic and convince the 44-year-old rapper to take their battle of words offline!

As we’ve been reporting, the drama all started when Ye called out the 41-year-old reality star on Instagram over their 8-year-old daughter North West’s TikTok account. Finally firing back at his antics, Kimmy Kakes then slammed the Jesus Walks artist for continuing to publicly attack her:

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

She also stressed that she “wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive coparenting relationship” for the sake of their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Very understandable! However, it seems Kanye isn’t on the same page and refused to back down. Hours after the shocking response, he continued to lash out at Kim even accusing her of “kidnapping” their daughter on her birthday by not providing him with the location. He also added:

“You put security on me inside my house to play with my son then accused me of stealing. I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party because you accused me of being on drugs.”

Yikes. This situation certainly doesn’t seem to be dying down anytime soon — especially since Kanye reportedly has been “feeling powerless” amid their divorce and has been starting conflicts with Kim online to keep control over the situation.

