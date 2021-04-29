5 Arrested For Kidnapping Lady GaGa’s Dogs And Shooting Dog Walker -- Including Woman Who Found Them!

Five people, who allegedly stole Lady GaGa’s French bulldogs and shot her dog walker, have been arrested!

As you may recall, the 35-year-old singer offered a $500,000 reward for the return of pups, Koji and Gustav, after they were dognapped back in February. She announced the prize on Instagram at the time, writing:

“My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Or, if you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same.”

GaGa concluded the post:

“I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero.”

During the robbery, Fischer had been walking GaGa’s three doggies near West Hollywood when he was shockingly shot several times. Thankfully, he survived the incident, and the two animals came home a few days later.

Now, the Los Angeles Police Department announced on Thursday that five individuals were busted for the attack. According to TMZ, James Jackson, Jaylin White, and Lafayette Whaley were charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and second-degree robbery. Jackson, who is suspected of shooting Fischer, faces additional charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and a felony with a concealed firearm in a vehicle. Jaylin also faces one count of assault through force likely to produce bodily harm.

Meanwhile, Harold White and Jennifer McBride were also arrested for accessory to attempted murder. Per the investigation’s findings, it turns out McBride actually had been the (not-so) good Samaritan who “found” and returned the Frenchies to the LAPD’s Olympic Community Police Station on February 26. She allegedly tried to claim the massive reward, but TMZ reported that police advised the pop sensation not to pay the woman until more details emerged. Good thing she didn’t!

Police said the group was not targeting GaGa and did not even know the pooches belonged to her at the time. Instead, they allegedly tried to take the dogs because of the breed’s monetary value. Even more so, authorities identified the suspects as “documented gang members from Los Angeles.” El Lay County District Attorney George Gascón claimed in a statement, per TMZ:

“This was a brazen street crime that left a man seriously wounded. We have alleged very serious charges in this case and have faith that justice will be appropriately served as this case unfolds in court.”

Investigators believe the thieves panicked when they realized the puppies belonged to a huge celebrity, so they decided to grab the cash reward rather than attempt to resell them instead.

We’re glad to see Koji, Gustav, and Fischer hopefully get some justice after this terrifying ordeal.

[Image via Lady GaGa/Instagram]