Trainer Banned After Her Race Dog Tests Positive For METH!

Some people will do anything to win…

A dog trainer in New Zealand has been disqualified from racing after her winning dog tested positive for meth. Yes, seriously!

According to the New Zealand Herald, trainer Angela Helen Turnwald and her dog, Zipping Sarah, earned a $4,000 prize after coming in first place at the Addington Raceway in Christchurch last November. However, the trainer never actually received the prize money, because her pooch’s post-race urine test was flagged for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

An investigation by the Judicial Control Authority for Racing was unable to find the trainer guilty of “a deliberate wrongdoing,” since they couldn’t determine when the drugs were given to the canine. But the committee wanted to make an example for the rest of the sport, so Turnwald was slapped with a 4-month ban from competition with a NZ $3,500 fine.

JCA chairman Warwick Gendall QC said of the probe:

“Methamphetamine is a potent central nervous system stimulant which poses significant animal welfare issues and the level of Amphetamine (as it metabolized from Methamphetamine) in the sample was particularly large.”

This case — the third dog doping case in six months — naturally sparked outrage from animal rights advocate SAFE. Spokesperson Will Appelbe called out the animal abuse, saying in a statement:

“Giving a dog methamphetamine to improve their race performance is depraved, it’s abhorrent. It’s a reality in greyhound racing in New Zealand at the moment.”

We completely agree! It’s bad enough to inject yourself with illegal performance enhancing substances, but to dope up an innocent animal? That’s just evil!

Hopefully the pooch is okay.

