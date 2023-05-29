Lala Kent SLAMS Tom Sandoval Over Raquel Leviss Plane Phone Call Pics! Holy S**t!

Lala Kent is DONE with Tom Sandoval!

OK, to be fair, we kind of already knew that. But after Monday’s shocking reveal that he appeared to have been talking on the phone with Raquel Leviss over the weekend while on a flight to Pittsburgh to go perform there with his cover band, Lala is taking aim at the embattled Vanderpump Rules star once again!

Related: Did Lisa Vanderpump Know About Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss’ Affair?? She Says…

As Perezcious readers will no doubt recall, on Monday morning, we reported on jaw-dropping new pictures that showed Tom sitting on an airplane (presumably on the ground) and talking to someone on the phone. The snaps suggested that the name on his iPhone’s caller ID was that of Raquel herself.

Predictably, those pics sent all of VPR fandom into a tizzy! And now, the 32-year-old mom and frequent Scandoval critic has joined them!!

Late on Monday morning, Lala took to her Instagram Stories to slam the 40-year-old cover band frontman for what looked like a very brazen phone call to the woman with whom he had a months-long affair behind then-girlfriend Ariana Madix‘s back.

Steaming mad at the Tom Tom restaurant co-owner, Ocean Kent Emmett‘s momma wrote:

“Look at this clown checking in on his Main Chick before he goes to get f**ked up and bang his Side Chicks. Maybe even some randoms to add to the roladex [sic].”

And she wasn’t done there!! Lala continued:

“He’s also making sure he maintains his energy supply. He’s got to keep her where he needs her. He’s fully plugged into her and she thinks it’s because she’s loved, and cared about by him… [but it’s] nothing but an energy source for the narcissist.”

Damn!!!

Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

Remember, this is FAR from the first time Lala has called out the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman.

During the Vanderpump Rules season ten reunion special — which debuted its first part last week after being filmed way back in March — Randall Emmett‘s ex slammed Tom and Raquel repeatedly.

Related: Lala Says Randall Compared Her Giving Birth To ‘Exorcism’ WHILE She Was In Delivery!!

Among other comments Lala made on air, she told Bravo exec and reunion host Andy Cohen that Sandoval “is Randall” in terms of personality and issues! Lala said on the first part of the bombshell VPR reunion:

“Sandoval is Randall. Give it 10 years. He is Randall Emmett. It’s absolutely terrifying. I couldn’t get Randall to stay home and then when s**t hit the fan, I couldn’t get him the f**k out of the house … Everyone needs to be warned about this person. Like, this is a dangerous human being.”

So from that to this, Lala is not holding back!

Then again, she’s never been one to hold back, so we can’t say we’re surprised about this reaction to the new airplane photos.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Lala Kent/Instagram]