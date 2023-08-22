Rachel Leviss DELETES Apology To Ariana Madix In Return To Instagram!

Rachel Leviss is coming back to Instagram! And she’s making a few changes before her first return post…

First up, yes, the account name still says “RaquelLeviss.” Sure, she could have started over as @RachelLeviss, she wouldn’t even necessarily have need to start a whole new account. Why stay Raquel? Maybe so folks could find her more easily? Doesn’t seem like she’s willing to give up on all that name brand recognition, even for a fresh start…

But that’s just what she wants, based on her bio at least. Her new intro reads:

“Becoming a better person… one day at a time”

Rachel is definitely telegraphing her ambitions for a redemption arc. But again, she wasn’t willing to return to Vanderpump Rules and put in the work for one there. Frankly, it kind of feels like she just wants to jump straight to redeemed. It feel like that to anyone else?

Related: Bravo SHUTS DOWN Rachel Leviss’ Producer Claim About Tom Sandoval!

She’s clearly not interested in continuing to be tied to the Scandoval — or even VPR in general. She wiped tons of photos from her feed, not just with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix but with other cast members as well. But perhaps most tellingly she also deleted… her apology!

Yes, the apology statement to Ariana, the first thing she wrote when breaking her silence after the affair was first discovered. That’s GONE. You can still read it HERE, just not on her page. As a refresher, the statement began:

“I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

Hmm. Does she still feel this way? We mean, the part about not being a victim? It definitely doesn’t seem like it. That Bethenny Frankel podcast was basically all about how mistreated she was, right? And all the obstacles she personally needs to get past to make her a better person?

In any case, deleting it definitely sends a message. Not that she takes it back, we’re not suggesting that. But it does feel like she wants to move past it, right? Like, that whole having sex with a friend’s longterm boyfriend for seven months behind her back thing, that was so long ago. This is new Raquel. This is Rachel now. Right? Just our read.

Anyway, she’s deleted, but she hasn’t posted anything new yet — aside from the Bethenny podcast, of course. She also linked to it in her bio, which, considering she’s not seeing any of the money Bethenny is getting for it, wow. That’s some promo she’s giving away. Just sayin’.

[Image via Rachel Leviss/Instagram/Peacock/YouTube.]