Laura Prepon Opens Up About Decision To Get Abortion During Pregnancy Complications: 'At The Time I Had The Choice'

Laura Prepon is speaking up against the Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the That ’70s Show alum revealed that she and her husband, Ben Foster, sought an abortion when she learned the “devastating truth” that her baby was not going to make it to full term. Sharing a photo of herself standing in front of a rainbow, the 42-year-old vulnerably wrote:

“One of the worst days of my life was when I made the choice to terminate a pregnancy in the second trimester. The devastating truth is that we found out the fetus would not survive to full term, and that my life was at risk as well. At the time – I had the choice.”

Key point: her body, her choice. How sad that the next generation of women will no longer have that right.

Related: Leah Remini SHADES Laura Prepon Over Her Handling Of Scientology Exit

As Perezcious readers know, Roe v. Wade was overturned on Friday by the Supreme Court in a 6-to-3 vote. The ruling now gives states the power to determine whether or not the procedure will be allowed within their borders (legally and safely, that is). Already, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, and South Dakota have banned abortions after having “trigger laws” in place. Referencing this scary time for all those who can get pregnant, Laura concluded:

“Everyone has their own story for seeking out this medical procedure and I empathize with anyone who’s been faced with this impossible decision. I am praying for all of us, that we can get through this challenging time and regain agency over our own bodies.”

Check out her emotional post (below).

In 2020, she detailed her decision to terminate a pregnancy (seemingly the one she mentioned above) in 2018 in her memoir, You & I As Mothers. The Orange Is The New Black alum had already welcomed her daughter Ella in 2017. She and her husband were excited to become pregnant the following year but decided to hold off on telling anyone until they scheduled a sonogram at 16 weeks. It was during that appointment that everything changed…

Related: Jodie Sweetin Speaks Out After Protesting For Abortion Rights

The couple was informed that the fetus had a condition called cystic hygroma, a birth defect that causes an abnormal development of the lymphatic vascular system during embryonic growth. To confirm, Laura underwent an echocardiogram, she reflected:

“Our neonatal specialist told us the brain was not growing and the bones were not growing. We were told the pregnancy would not go to full term and that my body was at risk carrying any longer.”

As you can imagine, the couple was devastated by the unexpected turn of events, she noted:

“Ben held me as I cried. We had to terminate the pregnancy.”

In February 2019, they learned they were expecting once again. They welcomed their son, whose name has not been revealed publicly, in 2020. Undergoing an abortion has made her more thankful for the life and family she has now, she insisted:

“It made me so thankful for the blessing we have now. It put into perspective what a blessing it is to have a healthy child.”

Of course, she’s also grateful she had the freedom to decide what was right for her when the time came. If only the Supreme Court understood how important that was… Thoughts?

[Image via Laura Prepon/Instagram]