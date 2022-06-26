Jodie Sweetin Speaks Out After Being Slammed Down To The Ground By Police While Protesting For Abortion Rights

Across the country, people have taken to the streets this weekend to protest the horrific decision from the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, putting an end to the 1973 landmark ruling that protected someone’s right to an abortion. Several celebrities have joined the masses in marching and speaking out against the reversal, including Jodie Sweetin.

But it turned out that she had a scary moment during an abortion rights protest in Los Angeles. Members of the Los Angeles Police Department apparently shoved her down to the ground hard at one point. In the words of Stephanie Tanner, how rude!!!

According to photographer Michael Ade, who captured a video of the incident, the Full House star was attempting to lead a group of peaceful protesters away from an El Lay freeway on Saturday when police dressed in riot gear suddenly pushed her. The force caused her to trip over the curb and fall several feet onto the concrete. Ouch! However, Jodie recovered quickly after being helped up by fellow demonstrators and joined them in chanting “no justice, no peace.” Michael wrote in the Instagram caption:

“C/W Police violence. It pained me to see @JodieSweetin thrown to the ground by members of the LAPD as she was trying to lead a group of peaceful protestors away from the freeway…SMH @LAPDHQ what are y’all doing? Jodi is the definition of a real one and fortunately she’s okay! But for others who choose to protest today move with caution and keep your head on swivel. It’s going to be a very long summer.???????? #roevwade #abortionrights #losangeles.”

See the horrible moment HERE.

After the video of the situation began circulating social media, Jodie confirmed to multiple outlets that she is okay despite the forceful fall. She also told Entertainment Tonight in a statement she will continue to fight for abortion rights and nothing will deter her from doing so:

“I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court. Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free.”

We are so glad that Jodie is alright! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]