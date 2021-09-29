Leah Remini SHADES Laura Prepon Over Her Handling Of Scientology Exit -- Here's Why!

Sounds like there’s drama amid the ex-Scientology community.

No one is more outspoken against the controversial religion than Leah Remini, who after 30 years in the church has made a new career out of her crusade against it. Starting with her series Scientology and the Aftermath and continuing in her podcast Fair Game with former church higher-up Mike Rinder, Leah has dedicated herself to exposing the organization’s abuses. With all that in mind, you’d think she was glad to have another big name, Laura Prepon, join the ranks of the ex-Scientologists.

Turns out, not so much. In an interview with Daily Blast Live (below), the King of Queens alum was asked if she had spoken with Laura after the latter revealed in August that she hadn’t practiced Scientology in five years.

Leah replied with some shade:

“I reached out to her. …Not everybody who has a voice uses it.”

The 51-year-old elaborated:

“I’m a firm believer — I was a vocal Scientologist, I got people into Scientology, I promoted it most of my life. For those of us who were in the public eye and who were speaking on behalf of Scientology, getting people into Scientology, I feel that we have a responsibility to do the work when we find out that none of those things we were doing was not only [not] helpful, but damaging and very harmful to people’s lives.”

She continued:

“I think people have a responsibility to do their part. Not everybody feels that they have a responsibility. They feel they should just go on with their lives while some of us take a beating. And listen, I chose to do the work, so I knew… what was going to come with that, which was Scientology coming at us, and trying to destroy our lives.”

Getting back to the Orange is the New Black star, she stated point-blank:

“Some people, like Laura, feel that they don’t have a responsibility to speak out. Do I respect it? I mean, not really.”

Ouch!

TBH, we’re not surprised to hear Leah’s harsh words, particularly considering her involvement with another That ’70s Show cast member. The Emmy winner has consistently showed up for the victims of Danny Masterson’s alleged sexual assaults, and has maintained that the church of Scientology helped cover up his misdeeds.

Innerestingly, Masterson supposedly brought Laura into the church back in their ’70s Show days. Even more eyebrow-raising, Tony Ortega — a journalist who has long covered Scientology, and has appeared on Aftermath — reported that Laura was allegedly involved in helping to silence one of the women who accused Masterson of rape.

So, it’s no surprise that Jennifer Lopez‘s bestie was disappointed in Laura for not speaking up, given her close ties to a highly-publicized case of the church’s abuse. Maybe someday she’ll come forward with her experiences, but until then, Leah remains the most high-profile advocate for former Scientologists.

