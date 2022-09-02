Alicia Keys Addresses WILD Moment Fan Forcibly Kissed Her Mid-Performance!

One Alicia Keys concert-goer got a little too comfortable with the star and it showed.

During a Monday performance at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena in BC, Canada, the Girl On Fire singer was walking through her crowd of fans, taking a moment to acknowledge them on a more personal level, when one female in particular physically reached over a railing and GRABBED Alicia’s face to plant a kiss right on her cheek.

WHAT??! Have we literally learned NOTHING about consent, people??!

The star was singing her famous 2009 Empire State of Mind collab with Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z when it all went down, but somehow barely missed a beat after the surprising smooch and kept on belting. We can’t say we could have done the same. LOLz!

The whole moment was captured on video, too, where you can see Alicia fitted in a stunning green catsuit embellished with sparkling rhinestones, looking notably shocked when it all went down. Her eyes immediately widened as she took a second to realize what was going on, but ultimately carried on without confronting the crazed fan.

In the days following, the video has become viral across the web and the Fallin’ artist herself took time to address it. In an Instagram post uploaded by Hollywood Unlocked captioned, “ALICIA KEYS GET OUTTA THERE RIGHT NOW,” the Grammy award winning artist took to the comments section to write:

“Trust me, I was like what the F**K!!!!!!!! Don’t she know what time it is???”

See the full post (below):

Time to back off! Let this serve as a reminder to have fun at concerts, but to also remember celebrities are people too — people with boundaries and emotions, just like you. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

