The BEST Super Bowl Memes That Will Have You Cackling All Day Long!

The internet was on fire during the Super Bowl!

Whether it was cracking jokes about Travis Kelce‘s sidelines outburst, Usher‘s smooth moves, or Taylor Swift and her pals’ enthusiastic reactions to the game, there were SO many jokes pouring onto the world wide web throughout the night. And even while the football game itself turned out to be quite an interesting and entertaining affair, the memes were even better! LOLz!!

See all the best reactions and memes from Super Bowl Sunday (below)!

Halftime Show

USHER RIPPING HIS SHIRT OFF LIKE THAT WHILE SINGING CONFESSIONS? #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/iAd37rseFU — ✧✶ ★･ˎˊ˗ (@CELESTlALY) February 12, 2024

Justin bieber fans on their way to work tomorrow after he didn’t join usher for the halftime show and let the fans relive their childhood #SuperBowl2024 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/PJH6NIQFIm — A (@Aadam_12) February 12, 2024

this was usher tonight ???? pic.twitter.com/ibTeMSZe7j — omeo ???? (@ihyomeo) February 12, 2024

When you feel a spider crawling around your body #AppleMusicHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/vwp9Uvh8DP — Carl Sumner (@carlsumner93) February 12, 2024

why did my dumb ass think this was North West #Superbowl #halftimeshow pic.twitter.com/G7lEg3cbNW — garlic breath (@lahonig) February 12, 2024

Nickelodeon

pic.twitter.com/UBC3SFOL7U — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) February 12, 2024

checking in on the Nickelodeon broadcast pic.twitter.com/wMyvDzEYwf — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 12, 2024

LOLz!

TayTay!

blake simultaneously serving but also looking like she’s about to try ruin a glee club https://t.co/BipGdpQE4F — molly ???? (@faithforgotten7) February 11, 2024

google search: what is an ice spice pic.twitter.com/e6zuLitjeJ — Riley ???????? (@RiledUpForSwift) February 11, 2024

“I love your song the sun will come out tomorrow” pic.twitter.com/IOT7TZgnkL — Riley ???????? (@RiledUpForSwift) February 11, 2024

“Ice and Spice, just how I like my margaritas! Ha, I’m Jason” pic.twitter.com/x7DKI5C6E5 — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) February 11, 2024

Travis vs. Andy Reid

SHE WEAR SHORT SKIRTS I WEAR TSHIRTS SHES CHEER CAPTAIN AND IM ON DA BLEACHERS pic.twitter.com/b5rImXLD6x — chris kreider respecter (@jonmoxIeys) February 12, 2024

“You’re gonna listen to Taylor’s version—and only Taylor’s version!” pic.twitter.com/zgtpOcG6Fd — Ted Gioia (@tedgioia) February 12, 2024

Even More!

Temu used y’all’s credit card info to buy two Super Bowl ads — Tay *redacted* (@tayredacted) February 12, 2024

when a guy with an android texts me pic.twitter.com/7wP6V6isrj — kyttes ???? (@kyttes) February 12, 2024

me going from couch nap to my actual bed pic.twitter.com/GAK5BDQYCJ — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) February 11, 2024

So much to laugh about! What was YOUR favorite Super Bowl meme? Let us know (below)!

