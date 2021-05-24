Pink Flies Through The Air With Her Daughter Willow & MORE Highlights From The 2021 Billboard Music Awards!

The Billboard Music Awards have come and gone, with all of the year’s hottest singers taking the stage on Sunday night!
While there was still no live audience at El Lay’s Microsoft Theater due to the COVID-19 pandemic, viewers got to bop to The Weeknd, BTS, and more from the comfort of their own homes (as if we’re not doing that every year. LOLz!)! The BBMAs made for some seriously can’t-miss-television thanks to these truly impressive performances…
Related: Morgan Wallen Takes Top Country Awards At BBMAs Despite Being Banned From Show!
Which included the night’s Icon Award recipient, Pink, soaring through the stage doing aerial tricks with 9-year-old daughter Willow! Like mother, like daughter, right? Even the show’s host of the evening, Nick Jonas, got a chance to sing front and center with his Jonas Brothers!
We don’t want to give too much away, so ch-ch-check out all the acts and show highlights (below)!
Contents [hide]
- 1 Pink Performance
- 2 21 Pilots Performance
- 3 Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, And Special Guests Performance
- 4 Alicia Keys Performance
- 5 Doja Cat Performance
- 6 BTS Performance
- 7 The Weeknd Performance
- 8 Bad Bunny Performance
- 9 Karol G Performance
- 10 Jonas Brothers Performance
- 11 DJ Khaled, H.E.R., & Migos Performance
- 12 Glass Animals Performance
- 13 Duran Duran Performance
- 14 Drake Brings Son Adonis To Accept Award
- 15 Pink’s Icon Acceptance Speech
Pink Performance
21 Pilots Performance
Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, And Special Guests Performance
Alicia Keys Performance
Doja Cat Performance
BTS Performance
The Weeknd Performance
Bad Bunny Performance
Karol G Performance
Jonas Brothers Performance
DJ Khaled, H.E.R., & Migos Performance
Glass Animals Performance
Duran Duran Performance
Drake Brings Son Adonis To Accept Award
Pink’s Icon Acceptance Speech
What was your favorite moment, Perezcious readers?! SOUND OFF in the comments!
[Image via Billboard Music Awards/NBC]