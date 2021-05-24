Pink Flies Through The Air With Her Daughter Willow & MORE Highlights From The 2021 Billboard Music Awards!

The Billboard Music Awards have come and gone, with all of the year’s hottest singers taking the stage on Sunday night!

While there was still no live audience at El Lay’s Microsoft Theater due to the COVID-19 pandemic, viewers got to bop to The Weeknd, BTS, and more from the comfort of their own homes (as if we’re not doing that every year. LOLz!)! The BBMAs made for some seriously can’t-miss-television thanks to these truly impressive performances…

Which included the night’s Icon Award recipient, Pink, soaring through the stage doing aerial tricks with 9-year-old daughter Willow! Like mother, like daughter, right? Even the show’s host of the evening, Nick Jonas, got a chance to sing front and center with his Jonas Brothers!

We don’t want to give too much away, so ch-ch-check out all the acts and show highlights (below)!

Pink Performance

21 Pilots Performance

Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, And Special Guests Performance

Alicia Keys Performance

Doja Cat Performance

BTS Performance

The Weeknd Performance

Bad Bunny Performance

Karol G Performance

Jonas Brothers Performance

DJ Khaled, H.E.R., & Migos Performance

Glass Animals Performance

Duran Duran Performance

Drake Brings Son Adonis To Accept Award

Pink’s Icon Acceptance Speech

What was your favorite moment, Perezcious readers?! SOUND OFF in the comments!

[Image via Billboard Music Awards/NBC]