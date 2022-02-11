Kanye West Attacks Pete Davidson AND Kim Kardashian In New Song: 'When I Pull Up, It's Dead On Arrival'

Kanye West is dropping references to Pete Davidson in ANOTHER song!

Of course, Ye previously came out with a line about the SNL star on his recent track Eazy. But now, in a new bar on Fivio Foreign‘s latest single released on Thursday, the 44-year-old rapper is at it again!

Alongside Alicia Keys, Ye was featured on the single City of Gods, which debuted on Thursday, and Kim Kardashian‘s estranged husband made it clear how he feels about Pete! At one point in his verse, Kanye’s anger at the 28-year-old comedian comes out loud and clear when he raps:

“This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL (What?) When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival.”

Whoa!!!

Pete had been forced to heighten his security detail after the first Yeezy diss, so what stir will that line cause?! BTW, Ye doesn’t just put his attention on Pete in the new track. He also specifically mentions the SKIMS founder in a few separate line, rapping:

“And if I let ’em have my wife, n****s should thank me … With this Balenciaga and Balenci’ boots and a new blue Yankee.” “They act like they love you, they don’t even like you / They throw a party, won’t even invite you / I seen the same thing happen to Michael / You Black and you rich, they sayin’ you psycho (What?), it’s like a cycle.”

Oooookay!

Here’s the track (below), with West’s bars at about the 3:00 minute mark:

It’s not quite as kooky as “God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” But still, rapping “it’s dead on arrival” is definitely an ear-catching statement… Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Is that line too violent? Or is Kanye just trolling for attention for his music?! (Here we are, obviously, so maybe it’s working??)

Sound OFF with your take in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Kim Kardashian/Instagram]