Super Bowl 2024: Usher, Alicia Keys, Will.I.Am, Lil Jon, Ludacris, & H.E.R. Perform Nostalgic Halftime Show!

The most anticipated entertainment event of the year just came and went… The Apple Super Bowl Halftime Show! And Usher transported us all to the 2000s!

The wait is over! The heartthrob took center stage — or should we say center field — at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the MILLIONS of people watching!

He came in with hits like Caught Up, U Don’t Have to Call, Superstar, and Love in this Club… Before bringing out ALICIA KEYS! OMG! She stunned in a body-hugging red ensemble as she played the piano and serenaded us all with If I Ain’t Got You. She and Usher then sang a duet of My Boo, and wow… They got CLOSE! Ha!

usher and alicia keys performing ‘my boo’ at the #superbowl pic.twitter.com/l9XfOOv3BK — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 12, 2024

The 45-year-old then teased everyone as he ripped off his shirt and sang hits Confessions Part II, Nice & Slow, Burn, Bad Girl, You Got It Bad, and OMG.

My ★★★★★ review of Usher Super Bowl Halftime Show 2024 on @letterboxd:pic.twitter.com/lK5Xr35SdK — gih (@ldcine) February 12, 2024

Body is bodying!

And bringing in H.E.R. for that guitar solo? Girl can riff!

To close out, Usher changed into a black and blue ‘fit and whipped around the stage in roller blades. And he sang Turn Down for What with Lil Jon and to close out, of course, belted Yeah with help from the whole OG crew — Lil Jon, Ludacris, and Will.I.Am.

usher, lil jon, and ludacris being together again literally felt like the avengers assembling for the first time in a decade pic.twitter.com/plzVd4gz2U — rocky (@WAYSTIAR) February 12, 2024

Fans seemed to approve of the show… But some were really holding out hope Justin Bieber would lend his vocals to the performance. But he was nowhere to be seen.

Justin Bieber fans after Usher didn’t bring him out for the #SuperBowl half time show #SuperBowl2024 pic.twitter.com/6ahsaRn3Oo — jotman???? (@jotmanjotman) February 12, 2024

USHER DIDN’T BRING OUT JUSTIN BIEBER FOR THE SUPER BOWL pic.twitter.com/ZGbW1deDhB — juju ???? (@ayeejuju) February 12, 2024

Usher pays tribute to Michael Jackson at the #Superbowl with his moves, iconic single white glove and “Can You Feel It“ sample. pic.twitter.com/BdeIj6t479 — MJ Access  (@AccessMJ) February 12, 2024

All I know is I had an absolute blast with Usher's halftime show#SuperBowl #SuperBowlLVIII #Usher pic.twitter.com/4vFNdtDcbJ — Tyler Calvert (@ItsTylerCalvert) February 12, 2024

Usher at the halftime show pic.twitter.com/tIp08Ykhhv — MikeyBets (@RealMikeyBets) February 12, 2024

Usher had some of the best marketing rollouts I’ve seen in years. Headlining the Super Bowl. Dropping a #1 album coming Home and a world tour announcement ????. That’s how you do it man #usher #SuperBowl #usherbowl pic.twitter.com/UJX1bx8rWA — JAYT???????? (@JaytMusiq) February 12, 2024

The question is, what did YOU think, Perezcious readers??

