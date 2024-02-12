Super Bowl 2024: Usher, Alicia Keys, Will.I.Am, Lil Jon, Ludacris, & H.E.R. Perform Nostalgic Halftime Show!

Got A Tip?

Usher

Super Bowl 2024: Usher, Alicia Keys, Will.I.Am, Lil Jon, Ludacris, & H.E.R. Make Everyone Feel Alive With Nostalgic Halftime Show!

The most anticipated entertainment event of the year just came and went… The Apple Super Bowl Halftime Show! And Usher transported us all to the 2000s!

The wait is over! The heartthrob took center stage — or should we say center field — at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the MILLIONS of people watching!

He came in with hits like Caught Up, U Don’t Have to Call, Superstar, and Love in this Club… Before bringing out ALICIA KEYS! OMG! She stunned in a body-hugging red ensemble as she played the piano and serenaded us all with If I Ain’t Got You. She and Usher then sang a duet of My Boo, and wow… They got CLOSE! Ha!

The 45-year-old then teased everyone as he ripped off his shirt and sang hits Confessions Part II, Nice & Slow, Burn, Bad Girl, You Got It Bad, and OMG.

Body is bodying!

And bringing in H.E.R. for that guitar solo? Girl can riff!

To close out, Usher changed into a black and blue ‘fit and whipped around the stage in roller blades. And he sang Turn Down for What with Lil Jon and to close out, of course, belted Yeah with help from the whole OG crew — Lil Jon, Ludacris, and Will.I.Am.

Fans seemed to approve of the show… But some were really holding out hope Justin Bieber would lend his vocals to the performance. But he was nowhere to be seen.

The question is, what did YOU think, Perezcious readers??

 

Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Usher, Alicia Keys, Will.I.Am, Ludacris, Lil Jon, & H.E.R./YouTube]

Feb 11, 2024 18:39pm PDT

