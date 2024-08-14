Liam Payne Under Fire For THIS 'Misogynistic' Comment About Girlfriend Kate Cassidy!

Fans are not happy with Liam Payne right now!

Over on TikTok on Tuesday, his girlfriend Kate Cassidy did a fun little outfit video with her man. It was supposed to be a treat for fans who rarely get to see Liam, but it didn’t turn out that way. While showing off their outfits, the couple posed in a fancy bathroom and chatted about their plans for the night. The actress said they were getting ready to go to dinner with some friends, and explained her new businesslike ‘fit:

“I’m wearing this set from Revolve, it’s literally Lovers & Friends … this little Chanel bag, these Dior heels…”

After she showed off her shoes, though, the former One Direction member jumped in and said:

“You look good. Nice and covered up for once.”

Oof!

See the video (below):

It could be brushed off as banter, or it could be some mild hating — but commenters mostly sided with the latter! Fans were quick to drop their opinions below the clip, with some writing:

“‘For once’ is actually insane…” “They could never make me like you Liam Payne” “Liam Misogynistic Payne” “Girl blink twice if you’re in danger” “??? why did he say that”

One commenter wrote:

“‘Nice and covered up … for once’ THE SASS”

To which Kate herself actually replied:

“FOR ONCE”

Ha! It definitely seems like there was no harm, no foul between these two if the actress’ reaction says anything. But still… what a comment!! What do U think? Are fans being too harsh on Liam, or was he too harsh on his lady? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Kate Cassidy/Instagram/TikTok]