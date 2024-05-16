Liam Payne’s Ex-Fiancée Maya Henry Reveals Having Abortion After Unnamed Past BF Gave Her An Ultimatum -- Whoa

Maya Henry is opening up about having an abortion… possibly amid her romance with Liam Payne.

While chatting with People about her new book Looking Forward on Wednesday, the former model revealed that she underwent a traumatic medical abortion several years ago — seemingly while she was linked to the One Direction star. The topic came up because in her newly released book, which was “definitely inspired” by her life, the main character — a girl named Mallory — suffers complications from an abortion during a romance with a British pop star named Oliver. Yeah…

The 23-year-old explained:

“What I went through in real life is very similar to what Mallory went through in the book. I definitely did have some complications [following my abortion], and I did have to go to the hospital alone.”

Jeez. That’s awful.

Related: Bad Bunny Ordered To Give Ex-Girlfriend HOW MANY MILLIONS?!? Yowza!!

While Maya didn’t reveal the exact timeline of her abortion or whom she was dating at the time, some are speculating it happened amid her relationship with the musician simply because her IRL experience is so similar to her novel. BTW, Oliver totally seems like a fictionalized version of the Night Changes singer since he also rose to fame after being put into a group on a TV show, and then they both struggled with addiction issues amid a struggling career.

But here’s the really awful part…

In the novel, Mallory’s famous boyfriend gives her an ultimatum: have the baby as a single mother or terminate the pregnancy and stay with her beau. And apparently, that very thing happened to her in real life! She told the outlet:

“If it were up to me, I wouldn’t have done it. But then also, if I were to have made a different decision, then I would’ve lost the person that I loved. There were definitely difficult conversations about it. But looking back now, things happen for a reason.”

Damn. What a terrible position to be put in! A source close to her noted that it was “physically and mentally” draining and “hands down the lowest point of her life, and it didn’t have to be that way.” Oof.

When Maya first announced the book back in February, she revealed she’d been journaling “throughout the pandemic” and it eventually “evolved into a novel.” This coincides with her dramatic split from the What Makes You Beautiful crooner. They were first linked in 2018 and got engaged in 2020 — despite an 8-year age gap. They stayed together through 2022 before calling off their engagement, except for a brief split in 2021. At that time, Liam admitted he had “not been very good at relationships” while appearing on the Diary of a CEO podcast. He’s since gotten sober, and they remain on good terms as the performer “regularly reaches out.”

That said, neither has confirmed whether or not they had the abortion during their relationship. FWIW, Liam is already dad to a 7-year-old son, Bear, with ex Cheryl Cole. They welcomed him in 2017. Thoughts? Let us know (below)…

[Image via WENN/Avalon]