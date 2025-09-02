Beloved Lifestyle Influencer Jess Hurrell Dead At Just 42

Jess Hurrell has sadly passed away.

On Instagram Friday, her family confirmed the sad news in a post to her page. They shared a carousel of images throughout Jess’ life — her family, her love for animals and interior design, and her all-around happiness. In the caption, they revealed she’d died of cancer:

“We are devastated to say that Jess passed away last Friday after an 8 year battle with cancer. Her positive energy was infectious and her family and friends loved her dearly and being around her. Even tackling this horrible disease for over 8 years, people couldn’t believe how positive and strong she was. Most people didn’t even know Jess was carrying this around with her, as she always skipped, smiled and powered through life. We are heart broken and she will be remembered forever. Rest in peace my darling xxx”

So, so sad. See the full post (below):

Back in February of 2024, the 42-year-old announced her stage 2 melanoma had come back and progressed to stage 4, but she was trying to stay positive. She told her full cancer story in a tear-jerking video posted to her page:

Jess was known to her 94 thousand followers as a bright light who often shared videos about her travel excursions, her fashion sense, and her family. She became most known for her interior design content, though, mostly on her blog Gold Is A Neutral.

Following the announcement of her passing, her husband David Hurrell shared that Friday was also their anniversary. He wrote in the post:

“Happy anniversary darling. Can’t believe we didn’t make it to 14 but I’ve had the most incredible 25 years and am blessed to have met you. Sleep tight xxx”

Just heartbreaking. Our heart is with Jess’ family, loved ones, and her tight-knit community. Per her husband, she leaves behind two young children.

May she rest in peace.

