Queen Latifah Makes Rare Comment On Sexuality While Accepting Lifetime Achievement Award At BET Awards!

All love!

While accepting the Lifetime Achievement award at Sunday night’s BET Awards, Queen Latifah shared a rare comment on her sexuality! Not only did she end her speech cheering, “peace, happy Pride,” but the singer called out her longtime partner Eboni Nichols and their son Rebel!

Related: Lil Nas X Slams Critics Outraged After He Kissed Male Dancer In Performance!

The Grammy winner gushed at one point, with her hand over her heart:

“Eboni, my love. Rebel, my love.”

While it may seem like a small thing, this is one of the only times in Latifah’s career that she has ever acknowledged her sexuality and personal life! And to do it at such a public and pivotal moment of her career like the BET Awards? We stan a literal queen! See the moment for yourself (below)!

Ever since 1989 when her music caught fire after Ladies First dropped, the Hairspray alum has avoided relationship questions from reporters, explaining to the New York Times in 2008:

“I don’t have a problem discussing the topic of somebody being gay, but I do have a problem discussing my personal life.”

The Equalizer star added:

“You don’t get that part of me.”

Addressing speculation over whether or not she was part of the LGBTQ+ community, the superstar noted:

“I don’t feel like I need to share my personal life, and I don’t care if people think I’m gay or not. Assume whatever you want. You do it anyway.”

Yeesh, she’s not wrong there… While we know little of Latifah (born Dana Owens) and Nichols’ relationship, it’s reported that they met on the set of Dancing With The Stars in 2009 but didn’t start dating until ’13. Since their early days, the Los Angeles Lakers dancer has gone on to choreograph some of Hollywood’s biggest film and TV hits, like Girls Trip and Fresh Off the Boat! Impressive!

Related: Jamie Lynn Spears Explains Why She’s Never Spoken About Conservatorship!

By 2015, some of their secrecy was spoiled when they were caught on camera in bikinis on a vacation in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. Two years later, fans believed the duo had finally tied the knot, though neither has confirmed that yet! They also welcomed their son Rebel in 2019 — though, again, little info is known on him. Nevertheless, to hear the vocalist thank her family unapologetically was enough motivation for viewers to hop on Twitter, expressing:

“I was happy to see Queen Latifah thank her wife.” “Yaaaasss Queen Latifah shouted out her wife & said Happy Pride! Let’s goooo!” “Awww Queen Latifah shouted out her wife & baby!” “Queen Latifah expressing her love for her partner and wishing us all a happy Pride as she accepted her Lifetime Achievement Award tonight had me emotional. So many Black queer kids watching the show tonight are being so affirmed by our people”

#QueenLatifah shouted out Eboni and confirmed her relationship status by saying #HappyPride!! ???? I am so proud of her and so happy for her. #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/xVkr492C2E — Juneteenfa (@realfacade1) June 28, 2021

Me fake surprised after Queen Latifah just finally recognized her lady in public for us to finally know:#BETAwards pic.twitter.com/j0YW809Rs9 — Mamba Out ✌????✌???? (@kcjj_04) June 28, 2021

LOLz! All jokes aside, we’re so happy to see Latifah get the honor she deserves, and selfishly glad to hear her open up a tiny bit more about her family life! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share ‘em in the comments (below)!

[Image via BETNetworks/YouTube]