Machine Gun Kelly Slammed For Disgusting Resurfaced Sexual Comment About Black Women

Machine Gun Kelly is being called out online after an old clip has resurfaced showing him making derogatory and offensive statements about Black women.

In the decade-old clip, the Bloody Valentine rocker, who is now 31 years old, can be seen making disturbing statements about Black women and oral sex on the red carpet at the 2012 BET Awards. Perezcious readers be warned, because the clip is unfortunate and disrespectful — to say the very least.

First posted on Monday morning by Canadian singer Alice Glass, who fronts the electronica band Crystal Castles, the clip shows MGK speaking to a Black reporter on the red carpet outdoors prior to the TV network’s award show.

Inappropriately discussing Black women and oral sex, Megan Fox‘s man disturbingly says to the shocked reporter:

“Ya’ll [Black women] give the best head or you say you don’t give head. But white girls, they just give head. You just need to show your skills because black girls give the best head.”

Uhhh… What??

It gets worse almost immediately after that, when a woman standing off camera behind the interviewer apparently walks away after understandably becoming offended MGK’s shocking oral sex comments. Yelling out at the woman in anger, the rock star adds:

“Bitchh you walk away then, you dirty pig bitch with her fake as Louis Vuitton purse! I’ll go in on this bitch!”

Completely disrespectful! In several ways! What kind of person says this stuff?! Here is the full clip (below):

I’m sorry I have to give a trigger warning for this one. this video of mgk is disturbing pic.twitter.com/LZznmumzG8 — ALICE GLASS (@ALICEGLASS) March 21, 2022

Glass followed up the clip with a perfectly placed perspective on the issue, slamming the rock star, born Colson Baker, for “fetishizing” Black women in “such a disrespectful way.” Demanding MGK apologize for the 10-year-old clip, Glass added (below):

but all this isnt just about one artist. there is a bigger picture here. this is about how men who act like this are still given power and opportunities in an industry that willfully perpetuates sexist, racist and abusive behavior. it needs to change — ALICE GLASS (@ALICEGLASS) March 21, 2022

Amen!

Thankfully, Glass was far from the only person who quickly recognized that this type of behavior — whether in 2012 or 2022, or ever! — is simply disrespectful, unacceptable, and needs to be called out. Here are just a few of this week’s many Twitter reactions to MGK’s sick oral sex comments (below):

“why am i not surprised… gross” “@meganfox this your man????” “I saw this video years ago and never liked him since. Zero support from me” “please someone explain to me why this guy has a single fan” “this was when he was invited to the BET awards. why would he get so aggressive towards black women in a majority black space?” “the way he started cursing out the lady walking away… he wants to be eminem so f**king badly doesn’t he” “He literally just keeps getting worse”

Wow.

