Lil’ Kim Roasts 50 Cent After He Shares Meme About Her BET Awards Outfit!

OK, this is iconic!

Many in Lil’ Kim’s close circle were outraged after 50 Cent shared a meme making fun of the rapper’s outfit (above) which she wore while honoring Queen Latifah at the BET Awards Sunday. The meme suggested the white Prada headdress looked more like an owl than the next fashion trend… and well, it’s not completely wrong. The similarities are there for the bird enthusiasts! See for yourself:

But what got people heated was the actor’s comment:

“Who did this s**t, this ain’t right. LOL.”

Definitely not laughing was Mr. Papers, Lil’ Kim’s hubby, who was spotted threatening the artist, born Curtis James Jackson III, in response to the lighthearted joke! He wrote:

“Leave my wife out the Jokes Ya heard.”

Yeesh, remind us never to mess with him! Despite these public displays of aggression, the 46-year-old was actually the least bothered of all! Clapping back in the most amazing way possible, the New Yorker wrote on Instagram:

“ The accuracy Hilarious I ain’t bothered not one bit. My family & friends more mad than me. . S**t like this don’t move me one way or another cause I’m still a bad bitch that n****z bitches, mommies, daughters, and aunties still want to be till this day and I love it!! .”

We haven’t gotten to the best part!! The Jump Off vocalist then threw some shade on the For Life lead, adding:

“@50cent I see u still in ur feels about that dinner date u asked me on that I had to turn down. Let it go u have a beautiful girlfriend, I have a loving husband. Let it go.”

HAH!! Now we want to know more about that — which is just what the musician was hoping for since she took the opportunity to promote her upcoming memoir! Now that’s a bad bitch move right there! The Queen Bee author added:

“50cent, I address that situation all in my book coming in November. Make sure you go get it. Pre-orders available now. Be Blessed every one, stay positive. .”

LOLz!!

On a serious note, the model took a moment to praise her partner for his act of kindness, while also striking back at haters who didn’t like Mr. Papers reaction to the meme, concluding:

“And for those of u coming at my husband, Mr. Papers, he did real n**** s**t. What a husband is suppose to do. . All y’all can go to hell. Not Respectfully.”

Oh, boy! Clearly Kim was bothered, but not at what fans would have predicted! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Let us know in the comments (below)!

