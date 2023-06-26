Quavo & Offset Reunite To Honor Takeoff In Surprise BET Awards Performance Following Feud

Nobody expected Offset and Quavo to reunite at Sunday’s BET Awards show, but now that they have, we are basking in the aftermath of the moment that honored late bandmate Takeoff.

During Sunday evening’s awards show, the Migos members jumped on stage in an unannounced move. The performance came about an hour into the show after a large rocket appeared on big screens surrounding the stage. From there, Quavo and Offset walked into the spotlight together. Then, they began dancing and performing as Takeoff’s verse from the 2022 Unc & Phew spinoff single Hotel Lobby played to the crowd.

The two remaining Migos members, who have been mourning Takeoff’s death since he was murdered in Houston early last November, pointed to the screen and yelled “Do it for Take!” Then, Quavo and Offset performed Migos’ 2017 mega-hit Bad And Boujee together.

You can see the incredible — and completely unexpected — moment for yourself (below):

Obviously, the heartwarming performance touched a lot of viewers as it happened.

It also touched A-listers, too. Most notably, Cardi B — who is Offset’s wife, and was very close with Takeoff prior to his death late last year — reacted emotionally upon seeing the Migos duo reconnect on Sunday night.

She tweeted this about it moments after the performance:

I can’t take it right now ????????…proud of the boys pic.twitter.com/xxrVcR7eSW — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 26, 2023

Aside from Cardi’s touching take, the fact that Quavo and Offset are back together is notable. Sunday night marked the first time the two rappers have performed together since Takeoff’s death.

As we sadly know, there had been considerable tension between the two of them in the weeks following Takeoff’s murder in Houston. Things got so bad at one point that Cardi herself actually had to break up a fight between the two men as they mourned their lost loved one.

After Sunday night’s reunion of sorts, it would appear as though things between the two surviving Migos bandmates are better than they’ve been for a long time. We are very, very thankful for that.

And very glad that we got to see such an impactful way to honor Takeoff!

