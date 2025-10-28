Lily Allen Got Banned From Hinge -- But It Hasn't Stopped Her Finding Hookup Buddies!

Lily Allen is putting herself back out there amid her messy divorce with David Harbour — though without the help of one particular dating app!

Perezcious readers know the singer dumped the Stranger Things star last year due to his cheating ways, which she blasted him for on her new album, West End Girl, rightfully so. His extramarital affairs left her so heartbroken. But how is she getting over the pain? Not only by releasing all her feelings over the matter through song, but by getting under someone else! Or maybe multiple someone elses.

Related: David Harbour Still Playing Dad To Lily Allen’s Daughters As Divorce Gets Messy!

During a candid conversation with Interview Magazine on Tuesday, editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg asked Lily how she is moving on from a broken heart. Her answer? The Smile artist revealed she is “just getting out and socializing,” even hitting up the dating apps! However, Lily is not having the best experience with them! She cannot help but compare them to her ex, even though he wasn’t the best person! The mom of two shared:

“They’re awful, especially if you’re going through heartbreak. There is nothing more depressing than hundreds of people that are nothing like the person that you’re missing. It’s just like, ‘No, that’s not him. That’s not him. That’s not him.’”

Awww! It’s also extra challenging for Lily to be on the apps when she’s famous — because she doesn’t want to date another celebrity, but it’s also hard to form a genuine connection with someone who’s not. She explained:

“I’m not really looking to go out with another famous person. Also, when I go on dates with other people, there’s a bit of a barrier in terms of—not so much here, but in England it’s a bit of a novelty to be on a date with me. To want to get past that, I have to really, really be interested in that person.”

Because of this, Lily feels she’s never “been crushing it on the apps.” She even got banned from one — Hinge! Oof! Why? Not because she did anything wrong! The Sleepwalking songstress said it’s because she was deemed to be “impersonating myself,” adding:

“I’m like, ‘I can prove that I’m that person.’ They’re like, ‘You’ll need to send us your ID.’ And I’m like, ‘Actually my name and the name on my ID aren’t the same.’”

Oh no! So Lily got the boot! However, she’s not missing much there! If you know, you know! Ha!

While the Miss Me? podcast host is no longer on Hinge, it hasn’t stopped her from meeting new people! She is on Raya, and we all know the lore on that! It’s reportedly how she caught David cheating!

According to Lily, her profile is “terrible,” revealing that her Raya song is Rack City by Tyga. Of all the songs to choose from! LOLz! She also mentioned she enjoys “car crash TV,” such as The Real Housewives. Although Lily has an account, she doesn’t use it much:

“It’s not very good, my Raya. I don’t put much effort into it.”

Ottenberg then mentioned it’s also because “you’re maybe dating someone.” Earlier in the interview, Lily was asked if she was seeing someone, to which she replied, “Maybe.” However, she clarified that she is not in anything serious. She just has a selection of hookup buddies:

“I’m not in a relationship, but there are some people that I meet up with.”

Get it, girl! Lily deserves some fun after what she put up with from David!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]