Fans Are Calling Out All The 'Dark Energy' From This Lily Allen & David Harbour Interview!

Fans can’t help but get a chill down their spine re-watching Lily Allen and David Harbour‘s interactions when they were supposedly happily married!

The couple invited Architectural Digest to tour their Brooklyn brownstone two years ago, and it was a video no one thought much of at the time. But now? After knowing what was actually going on behind closed doors??

On the new album, West End Girl, Lily references their marital home a few times while talking about the breakdown of their marriage and affair scandal. For instance, she sings on the track Madeline about how she doesn’t believe that the Stranger Things star “didn’t f**k you in our house.” Yeesh. We guess that’s one of the reasons the place is back on the market! Who would want to stay in the house that not only you used to live with your ex, but where he potentially slept with his mistress!

So after the record dropped on Friday, fans started revisiting their 2023 AD vid — and seeing some pretty bad vibes in retrospect. Heck, some viewers even say they knew something was off between them the first time watching the house tour, even back then! And those who didn’t? Well, they totally see it now!

The content creators @b!tchspork called out the “dark energy” from the interview in a TikTok video on Monday, saying they picked up “contempt” from Lily and David only after hearing the album. They specifically pointed to the moment when the Marvel actor said this line while showing off their kitchen:

“This house was designed for three women in my life, who I love dearly.”

While David was likely referring to Lily and her two daughters, it takes on a whole different meaning now, especially as the social media personalities pointed out, when you see the cringe look on her face! Check it out (below):

Oof…

And that’s not the only sickening part! He started the tour by opening the door and pretending to be confronted by a lover who’d shown up unexpectedly! The Black Widow alum jokingly said to the AD camera:

“What the hell are you doing here? I mean, last time I was single and I was living on the Lower East. I have a family now. Kids, I mean this is so embarrassing. You look good, though. Come on in.”

The intro is so twisted after knowing what we know now! OMG! And just throughout the video, it’s so awkward and uncomfortable between them. Watch it (below):

You can also check out the TikTok breakdown from @b!tchspork about the house tour (below):

Yeah, it’s definitely icky vibes watching it after the album dropped! Yikes! Other social media users agreed in the comments, saying:

“I remember not being able to finish this AD video because the energy was SPOOKY” “No bc I watched this years ago and thought something was so off!” “No I watched this with my boyf 2 months ago and he was like I can’t watch, they hate eachother, it’s too weird” “I’ve been thinking about this AD interview since the album dropped for days” “I remember not finishing it because it was icky” “No cuz I re-watched this right before I listened to her new album and I def got creepy vibes the second time too.” “i just remembered that when this came out and i watched it, it genuinely made me dislike him so much” “You will all likely think it’s revisionist history but when I saw this I got the biggest red flags. I seriously always got major bad vibes from him.” “As a Scorpio, I knew something was off about him. A general vibe just by glancing at him” “I 100% knew! It was so weird.” “Just watched it. It’s nauseating!!!” “I just watched it and their bedroom was so odd to me lol. No windows and looked like it was meant to be a walk in closet? But ya it was an awkward watch. They felt like co workers not partners” “Tbh we have hindsight. He seemed charismatic to me at the time”

Even in the comments section of the YouTube video, fans pointed out the “odd” energy:

“David’s welcoming intro-joke aged like milk!” “I remember watching this when it first came out and thinking their vibe was kinda odd and NOW WE ALL KNOW WHY” “her body language dont lie, she knew something” “She has her arms crossed almost the whole time ugh brutal” “Now we know why he doesn’t want windows in bedroom.” “when i first watched this video years ago I didn’t really notice all the details but now everything makes sense why they have 0 physical interaction throught the video and why Lily’s body language is defensive all the time with arms crossed. She describes the kitchen: ‘… I cook, and everyone abandons me’. And the sofa ‘… we have this sofa so david and i can argue’. The bedroom doesn’t even have a window. Everything makes so much sense now and it gives me chills.”

So different from the energy of his solo AD video…

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Did you pick up on the “dark energy” between them? Sound OFF in the comments!

