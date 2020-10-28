OMG! Elizabeth Chambers Seemingly Confirms Armie Hammer & Lily James Exchanged 'Passionate Texts'!

One person who definitely isn’t dismissing Armie Hammer and Lily James’ rumored affair? His soon-to-be ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers!

As we reported, sources recently told DailyMail.com that the Call Me By Your Name star’s wife of ten years found “passionate texts” and letters to Armie from a woman who signed herself “Adeline” in the fall of 2019, causing a rift in their marriage that ultimately couldn’t be repaired.

While the identity of Adeline remains a mystery, the insider went on to claim Lily was referred to as “Adeline” on the call sheets and on her movie trailer for Rebecca — the Netflix adaptation she filmed with Chambers’ husband during the summer of 2019.

Unsurprisingly, neither actor has commented on the rumor, but Elizabeth has — and she’s basically confirming the whole story is spot on. How do we know this, you ask?

Well, Elizabeth liked our Instagram post of the original story! See for yourself (below)!

If that’s not confirmation, we don’t know what is!

This is a very inneresting development, seeing as the actor blamed the dissolution of their marriage on the coronavirus pandemic during an interview earlier this year. Now, the Today show contributor is seemingly corroborating “Adeline” played a part in their split as well.

Per the initial DM source, Lily was “smitten” with Armie from the moment they met on the set of the Gothic novel adaptation, which started filming in the UK in June of 2019. The confidant told the publication:

“She was not subtle. And he was into it, no doubt about it. She was touching him constantly, giving him long smoldering looks… While he was filming, he chose to have weeks away in the English countryside instead of returning to see his family who were also in the UK. This is all very typical of him.”

After filming wrapped in August, Hammer and his family returned to Los Angeles — but he reportedly returned to London alone weeks later.

Following Armie’s second return to LA, the 38-year-old Chambers reportedly found the messages between Armie and “Adeline” — and was naturally “devastated” by the discovery. The source dished:

“Elizabeth was devastated, heartbroken. But they had 13 wonderful years together. She wasn’t about to throw away her marriage for one indiscretion.”

Despite his alleged misdeeds, the couple decided to work on their marriage; however, their progress came to a halt when the coronavirus pandemic struck in March. The source added that after two months of quarantining with the family in the Cayman Islands, Hammer couldn’t take the close quarters and said he was going home to Los Angeles. Except he went to Miami instead and accidentally sent Chambers a sexually explicit text that she knew was meant for another woman.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Does Liz’s “like” mean we should take this story as gospel? Will Armie or Lily chime in? Only time will tell — but share your thoughts in the comments (below) in the meantime!

