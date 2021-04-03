Lily James & Michael Shuman Confirm Their Relationship After Dominic West Scandal!

Lily James seemingly (and unintentionally) confirmed her romance with Queens of the Stone Age rock star Michael Shuman. Even more so, it seems like the relationship is already taking a big step!

Photographers snapped a pic of the Cinderella actress and her boyfriend as they were heading to meet his parents in Los Angeles, California, E! News reported. In the snapshots, Shuman holds a vase of flowers in one hand while holding onto James’ hand in the other. Take a look at some photos from The Daily Mail.com HERE.

It’s unclear when the pair started dating, but Lily and Michael were first spotted together in February while she was working on the film What’s Love Got to Do With It?

The coupling comes five months after the actress sparked controversy for locking lips with her The Pursuit of Love co-star Dominic West, who is married to Catherine FitzGerald, in Italy. Less than 24 hours after the pictures were released, Dominic and Catherine stepped out to address the rumors and pack on the PDA for paparazzi. It’s still such an interesting way to get ahead of the bad press! However, the actor didn’t address the photos with his colleague. He just said:

“Our marriage is strong, and we’re very much still together.”

He then left a note that iterated similar sentiments and made a swift exit. For her part, Lily remained quiet on the situation, but a source disclosed to E! that she had been “mortified” and “shocked” about his marriage.

Well, here’s hoping you’re much happier now Lily!

