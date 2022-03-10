Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker WENT AT IT On A SoCal Beach And The Photos Are WILD!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker can’t keep their hands off each other… and we love it!

The duo was spotted by locals out on the sand at Laguna Beach on Tuesday while staying in the nearby Montage Resort, and it would appear as though the pair got a little hot and heavy in front of EVERYBODY.

Pics first published by TMZ seemed to show very clearly showed Kravis ALL. OVER. EACH. OTHER. The outlet notes the Poosh founder had been busy straddling the Blink-182 drummer with “his hands pulling her jeans down a bit” while they rolled around in the sand and made out for a while. Seriously, it’s like two hormonal high schoolers or something! Where is Kris Jenner to chaperone these hot-and-heavy lovers?!

Ch-ch-check out the pics HERE! Get a room, y’all! LOLz!

TMZ did report, hilariously, that at one point during the lip-locking love session, “one nearby family with kids walked up to them” and said something. It’s not clear what was said, but perhaps the fam was trying to ask Kravis to keep things PG for the rest of the beach goers?! That’d be understandable, at least!

Honestly, it’s cute AF to see. They are in love! Good for them! And it’s not like these two are strangers to making wonderful beach-side memories!

There’s just one negative here, really: we wonder whether Kourt and Travis should be feeling Kim Kardashian‘s recent comments about how “nobody wants to work these days,” considering they were making out on a beach mid-day on a Tuesday instead of putting in work at the office like, ya know, the rest of us.

Right?!?! Just asking…

