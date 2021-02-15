Lily James Moves On From Cheating Controversies With A Rockstar!

Scandal? What scandal?! Lily James is forging ahead with a potential new beau after weeks of drama following cheating controversies with former colleague Dominic West.

On February 11, the actress was spotted with rockstar Michael Shuman of the band Queens of the Stone Age (above, left). In the snapshot (HERE), the guitarist is seen carrying bags and yoga equipment behind Lily, who is similarly bogged down with stuff as they head towards her hotel in Suffolk, England. The Downtown Abbey alum is currently located in the area to film an upcoming flick What’s Love Got to Do With It? While the relationship isn’t confirmed yet, the fact that they both follow each other on Instagram suggests a real connection of some sort. (We know that might sound silly to some, but trust, it’s not.)

Related: Dominic & Catherine Spotted Jogging TOGETHER Amid Lily Affair Scandal!

This sighting comes months after the Mama Mia: Here We Go Again star found herself in the midst of a messy cheating scandal. While filming a BBC adaptation of the novel The Pursuit of Love last fall, the performer and her co-star Dominic took their relationship one step further when they were caught on a romantic outing!

Most notably, they were photographed riding scooters, sharing lunch together, and flaunting some major PDA in Rome on October 12. Catherine FitzGerald’s husband (who was not wearing his wedding ring at the time) was even seen nuzzling the 31-year-old’s neck! But very quickly after the news broke, the couple of ten years attempted to thwart speculations that their marriage was on the fritz by posing for pictures with a sign that read:

“Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together. Thank you. Catherine and Dominic”

While that’s one way to make a statement that doesn’t at all seem forced…

Related: Lily Spotted With A DIFFERENT Dominic In First Public Outing Since Cheating Scandal!

Through the whole mistress fiasco, both women in the situation were reportedly “horrified.” No kidding! With one’s squeaky clean reputation going down the drain and the other’s love life tossed into a dumpster fire of confusion, it’s no wonder neither girl was feeling great after the photos surfaced. Catherine even took a “work trip” to her family castle in Ireland while her husband insisted the quickly-infamous Rome trip was “nobody’s business.”

It seems prudent to note that Lily and Dominic were not playing love interests in the film (which often leads to natural romances forming), but were actually in father-daughter roles! Obviously we know it’s all pretend, but there’s something off about that…

With the disaster that this rumored fling was, we’re happy it looks like Lily’s moved on to a less controversial (and not already taken!) man. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you like this potential pairing? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Neil Warner/Avalon/WENN]