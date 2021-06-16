Lindsay Lohan 'Taking The High Road' Re: Chrissy Teigen's Cruel Suicide Tweet About Her!

Lindsay Lohan may have been personally victimized by Chrissy Teigen, but don’t expect the Mean Girls star to be bringing it up on social media!

Michael Lohan revealed to OK! that his 34-year-old daughter will not be addressing the mean tweet Teigen wrote about her in 2011. Instead, LiLo will be “taking the high road” by simply letting the embattled supermodel endure her reckoning.

The starlet’s controversial poppa explained:

“Lindsay doesn’t have the time, energy or interest in addressing such horrible arrogance and ignorance. Chrissy has done enough damage — she needs to make peace with God and herself.”

Now that’s some Michelle Obama realness right there: when they go low, you go high! Good for you, LL!

But how low did Chrissy go exactly? Well, back in 2011 — when Twitter was a much more toxic place filled with unfiltered, unchecked, unbelievably nasty insults — Teigen casually poked fun at Lindsay’s struggle with self-harm, writing:

“Lindsay adds a few more slits to her wrists when she sees Emma Stone.”

Ugh. It’s a revolting comment that would make any reader dry heave, but sadly it’s exactly on brand for the insult-comic-style tweets Teigen used to write on the reg, some of which were even egregious by 2011 standards.

As you surely know, the Cravings author’s career has taken quite a beating after her old tweets and DMs resurfaced. Courtney Stodden (who uses they/them pronouns) accused Teigen of encouraging them to kill themself, while Farrah Abraham recently opened up about being slut shamed by Teigen. Amid the fallout, fashion designer Michael Costello took to social media to reveal he was on suicide watch just last week due to a years-long campaign from John Legend’s wife to derail his career.

While LiLo won’t be adding her voice to the choir, Michael did encourage others to call Chrissy “and other bullies” out, noting:

“More people have to call Chrissy and other bullies out, especially when the say things that bring harm to others. I believe in forgiveness, but not when someone keeps doing the same thing over and over again, but uses forgiveness as an optic.”

As it turns out, Lindsay truly doesn’t have the time to involve herself in Chrissy’s scandal. The New York native is set to appear in an upcoming Netflix Christmas comedy playing a “‘newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress’ … who gets amnesia after a skiing accident and ‘finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.'” Yes, she’s doing Overboard but in the snow!

Michael went on to explain how his daughter is “ready for a comeback,” sharing:

“I’m proud of her and she’s ready for a comeback. I just hope ‘Hollywood’ gives such a proven and talented person like her the opportunity they’ve given others. Unfortunately, our name has a target on us — even when it’s not justified.”

If Chrissy’s reckoning has taught us anything, it’s that we’re all evolving — so we’re sure LiLo would be welcomed back to Hollywood with open arms! Do YOU agree, Perezcious readers?

