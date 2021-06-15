Michael Costello's Mother Slams 'Cruel & Evil' Chrissy Teigen As Designer Says He's 'Not Out For Revenge'

Michael Costello’s mother is very concerned about Chrissy Teigen’s alleged “cruel and evil” mistreatment of her son!

Nancy Costello sat down with Fox News on Tuesday to demand the Cravings author issue an apology to her son, who was on suicide watch just last week after years of alleged bullying and career sabotage at the hands of John Legend‘s wife.

The upset momma said the supermodel’s alleged behavior toward her son “broke her heart,” adding that she was “terrified” by Michael’s post about suicidal thoughts on Monday. She told the outlet:

“The damage is done. She never knew that Michael would post those text messages. It would have meant a lot to Michael if him, his collaborators and supporters would have heard her speak his name [in her apology]. Maybe now she will do something right.”

Nancy went on to commend her son for his charitable work and for spending decades making a name for himself in the fashion industry, despite Teigen’s alleged efforts to end his career.

Related: Michael Responds To Leona Lewis’ Bullying Claims

She added of her son:

“He will never put anyone down. He went to Florida this morning to finish dresses for something that he’s doing right now. I know that he’s ok right now because he’s working, he’s supplying his clients’ needs whether he gets paid for it or not.”

As for Michael’s alarming revelation about having suicidal thoughts because of Chrissy’s alleged campaign to derail his career, Nancy said she thinks her son wasn’t looking for sympathy. She mused:

“He just knew this needed to be exposed. We don’t know what Chrissy’s problem is. When I saw this yesterday, I was terrified. I wanted to just drive to him.”

The 38-year-old designer echoed his mother’s sentiments while speaking to TMZ on Tuesday, telling the outlet he’s still waiting for Chrissy — and anyone else who bullied him — to reach out to him.

The Project Runway star also made it clear that he doesn’t “wish ill” on Chrissy, or anyone for that matter, and would accept her apology if she owned up to her past actions. He added:

“I want to be clear — I do not wish ill on anyone. We are all works in progress and we deserve the opportunity to prove that we can do better. But progress takes time. We must show through actions that we have changed. After all, action speaks much louder than a 10-minute apology written on a notepad… Nothing takes away from the years of trauma being bullied and blacklisted in the industry has left me. I am not out for revenge. I only wish to only speak my truth because I have been silenced for so long.”

As we reported, the fashion designer went public with his alleged bullying from the Lip Sync Battle co-host after Chrissy issued a lengthy apology for her history of bullying other celebs on social media.

He claimed the beef between them stemmed from fake posts that were designed to make Costello appear racist, and were later proven to be a set of photoshopped images from a disgruntled employee.

We’ll see if Chrissy responds to Michael’s — and his mother’s — pleas.

[Image via FayesVision/Avalon/WENN]