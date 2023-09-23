Lindsie & Savannah Chrisley Are Feuding Now?!

Uh-oh, some of Todd and Julie Chrisley’s children are not getting along while the two are behind bars!

For those who don’t recall, Lindsie Chrisley revealed to her fans back in June that she “blocked” her siblings – Savannah, Chase, and Grayson Chrisley – on social media during “an argument” they had and she “didn’t want to deal with” at the time. Although the 34-year-old didn’t detail the reasoning for the fight then, she claimed there’s “no drama” and “everything is fine.” Well, things don’t seem to be “fine” now!

Earlier this month, Savannah appeared on The Viall Files podcast on September 14 where she opened up about her relationship with Lindsie. Well, we should say her lack of relationship with her older sister now! Yep, you read that right. The 26-year-old reality star told host Nick Viall that she and Lindsie “don’t speak to each other anymore.” Oof!

However, Savannah doesn’t seem too surprised by how things have turned out between them. Looking back, the Chrisley Knows Best star says her relationships with Lindsie and even her old brother Kyle Chrisley has always been strained due to how they treated Julie over the years:

“She and my oldest brother from my dad’s first marriage, my mom always treated them as if they were hers. They didn’t necessarily treat her the same.”

But the final straw for Savannah? She alleged Lindsie was “very heavily involved in my parents’ court case with working with the government” and betrayed their family:

“In the court transcripts, it was said that she had worked with the government for two years, but during [the] trial, certain things she said was like, ‘Hey, what the government’s saying is not accurate.’ I just think she got herself in a mess that she tried to find her way out of that was a difficult way to find her way out of.”

Of course, Savannah doesn’t go into specifics on the podcast. But reports came out last year revealing that Lindsie potentially had a hand in Todd and Julie’s arrest for tax evasion, bank and wire fraud, and conspiracy charges. When they were arrested in August 2019, she allegedly told the FBI that she was “truly afraid” of her dad. During their trial in May 2022, though, Lindsie testified for Todd and backtracked on her previous claims that he threatened to blackmail her with her and ex Robby Hayes’ alleged sex tape if she didn’t lie for the couple in their case. Ultimately, Todd and Chrisley were found guilty and sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison, respectively. That has since been reduced by two years and 14 months, respectively.

Although the siblings are not on good terms, Savannah said she would still rush to help Lindsie whenever she needs it but can never trust her again:

“I would show up and I would do what I needed to do in order to help her and provide her with whatever help she needed and her son and whatever. But when it comes to personal life and information and experiences, I just don’t think I could ever get to a place of trusting her with that just because now, I’m left without two parents, and she did help to contribute to it.”

Big yikes!

Lindsie isn’t letting her younger sister get the last word in, though! She has now come forward to reveal her side of the story! During an episode of her Coffee Convos podcast this week, Lindsie addressed the messy situation with Savannah. She argued she only blocked her siblings on social media so they didn’t have to see her content anymore. Why take such a drastic move? Lindsie alleged they got into a spat after she shared some sort of Chrisley family bingo card that was making fun of the group and the siblings asked her to delete it:

“I understand emotions are high and everybody doesn’t deal with things the same way. It wasn’t meant to be rude. It wasn’t meant to be mean. It was, I’m going to address this because it’s all over the Internet so I will remove it, but also remove yourself.”

Lindsie then claimed Savannah suggested their father’s prison sentence had a greater impact on the Unlocked host than her since she took over custody of Grayson and Chloe:

“While I was not a part of my parents’ life in the same capacity, there’s still a loss. You can’t say, ‘Oh well, my loss is greater than your loss or your loss is greater than my loss.’ That doesn’t really apply here.”

We mean, there is no denying that Savannah’s life was turned upside down when she had to suddenly take care of two children on her own…

As for her relationship with stepmom Julie? Lindsie blasted Savannah’s claim, saying she didn’t know anything about their situation as they had different upbringings:

“It shows just a complete lack of empathy, but also just a lack of awareness. You didn’t have parents that were divorced or went through toxic co-parenting and hate each other. It doesn’t mean that I didn’t love [Julie]. And I said on a previous episode, she could have hung the moon, but she still wasn’t my mother. I still had exposure to my mother.”

On the podcast episode, Lindsie didn’t address her involvement in Todd and Julie’s case. But her attorney, Musa Ghanayem, previously spoke out about it to People, saying she has no “ill-will” toward Savannah:

“Lindsie was the only sibling to testify in the defense of her parents. And, you know, all of the other information that has been brought out, kind of goes to show that she really had nothing to do with the investigation. Lindsie has long ago said she really didn’t want to deal with any of the drama.”

The lawyer continued:

“She’s Savannah’s punching bag this week. She’s really young — young to be dealing with all this and there’s no doubt about it. Because nothing she’s saying is based in fact, right? It’s got to be based out of anger and frustration and many different types of frustration.”

Yeesh. At the end of the day, Lindsie said on the podcast that she would be open to a reconciliation and Savannah “also knows how to get ahold of me if she wants to work this out privately, which it seems she does not.”

This sounds like a very messy feud! Reactions? Sound OFF in the comments below!

