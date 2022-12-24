Lindsie Chrisley Told FBI She Was 'Truly Afraid' Of Father Todd's Violent Behavior!

Buckle up, Perezcious readers, because we have a lot to unpack here!

As you know, Todd and Julie Chrisley, the stars of USA Network‘s Chrisley Knows Best, were sentenced to a combined total of 19 years in prison, as well as 16 months probation, for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud earlier this month. Since then, their children have been grappling with what’s to come for Todd and Julie.

Todd’s eldest daughter Lindsie Chrisley previously opened up about the situation on The Southern Tea podcast, saying:

“I will say that my worst times of day are in the morning when I first wake up, and at night when I go to bed because those are the two times that I’m alone, and I’m just like, alone there in my thoughts. I can’t help but think it’s almost like a countdown, I guess, because the time is limited. So that has been really, really hard.”

While Lindsie said she’s “heartbroken” over her parents’ sentencing, she might have been just putting up a front. Why is that? Well, it turns out she possibly had a hand in their downfall! We’re now finding out she spoke to the FBI about how “afraid” she was of her dad’s violent behaviors and harassment after he threatened her to lie for the couple in their tax evasion case!

According to Dailymail.com on Friday, the 33-year-old reality star had reached out to Georgia’s Department of Revenue, filed a report against Todd with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department, and gave an interview with the FBI, where she shockingly accused him of harassment, physical violence, and blackmail. Whoa, what?! A source explained to the outlet:

“Lindsie called the GDOR in 2017 after Todd and Julie had been served with their state case because she was worried about the implications for her and her child [son Jackson, 10]. Then she just started saying what a horrible person her father was and how sick and tired she was of him and Julie getting away with stuff. She wanted everyone to know they were just the worst people.”

Sorry, “just the worst people”?? Wow!

The insider then noted she reached out to the FBI when Todd became suspicious that she had ratted out him and Julie and allegedly began making threats against her:

“She called regularly and spoke with Josh Waites (Director of the Office of Special Investigations at GDOR) and would give him information which he in turn would follow up on.”

OMG, she really was a rat??

“Ultimately, she called the FBI and US Probation to report that Todd was harassing and intimidating her. As the investigation went on Todd suspected she had spoken and was calling her a snake and saying things like she ‘needed to be careful.”

In fact, per an email obtained by Dailymail.com, Lindsie expressed on August 13, 2019 — the same day Todd and Julie were federally indicted on eight counts of fraud and two counts of tax evasion — she was “truly afraid” of her dad. She wrote to the FBI:

“There’s been some concerning things that chase (sic) has been posting and I’m worried. Can you follow up with me. These are very suggestive – maybe I’m just truly afraid, but this is insane.”

That same month, she spoke with agents at the FBI office in Atlanta. In her interview, Lindsie — who was referred to by her former married name, Campbell — shared she was estranged from her father, starting when she was 19 or 20 until her last years in college. Todd then reached out in 2012 when he asked her to be a part of his reality show. She ended up joining Todd, Julie, and her siblings Kyle, Chase, Savannah, and Grayson on the series for five seasons. During that time, Lindsie moved to Nashville and stayed with her father when she briefly split from her ex-husband Will Campbell in 2017.

It was then that she told the FBI, “6 to 8 police officers showed up at the door one morning during breakfast.” They were joined by Waites to serve Todd and Julie. Afterward, Lindsie remained in contact with Josh regularly. When the GDOR seized the Chrisleys’ storage facility in 2017, Lindsie told the FBI that Julie was “on edge and was very rude to the crew” that day while filming Chrisley Knows Best. The report noted:

“Campbell believes Julie was upset about the storage unit being seized.”

Things escalated when Julie allegedly slapped Lindsie. Whoa! While no police report or official complaint was filed about the incident, she ended up leaving the show shortly afterward. When an article about the attack called Todd Chrisley’s Shame: Wife Julie’s Secret Arrest Uncovered came out in September, Todd believed Lindsie was behind it. He even tweeted on September 13, 2017, alluding to his first wife Teresa Terry’s alleged infidelity:

“Like mother like daughter, once a cheater always a cheater, once a liar always a liar. #truthmaycostyouyourchild #itscomingout #glovesoff.”

Todd then added:

“Sometimes those that lie need 2 be exposed in order 2 stop the madness #cheatedtwice #thxgodforpuppycams #suemeoverthetruth #psycho.”

Funny how that tweet aged…

Per the FBI report, this tweet led Lindsie to believe the real estate tycoon was referring to her sex tape. As you may recall, she was at odds with her family when she accused Todd and Chase of blackmailing her with alleged revenge porn involving Bachelorette alum Robby Hayes. She said they wanted her to lie about the tax evasion scandal. However, the pair shut down the accusation. Afterward, the two family members did not speak for two years until Lindsie received a text message from Kyle about Todd wanting to meet with her. The FBI report states:

“Campbell thought Todd was going to apologize to her for everything…so she agreed to meet with him and drove to Chattanooga.”

Todd and Lindsie went to a restaurant, but oddly enough, he asked his daughter to keep her cell phone in the car. The report continues:

“Once in the restaurant Todd told her that he was going to be indicted for conspiracy and tax evasion and it was going to be bad and all over the media. Todd questioned Campbell about her involvement in all of this. Campbell became angry with Todd and told him he needed to stop and that he needed to tell Chase to stop. Todd told Campbell that she needed to be careful with Chase because what he had she did not want to mess with. Todd said that Chase had a sex video from a puppy cam of Campbell…that he bought for $5,000.”

Her own brother acquire the sex tape?! Gross!

When Lindsie told her dad it was illegal to sell a sex tape, he replied:

“It’s not criminal, maybe civil.”

He then warned her to “just be careful.” Shortly after their meeting, that is when Lindsie filed a report with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department, saying “there is an ongoing issue with her family threatening and harassing her.” The complaint added:

“Lindsie stated that she recently learned her stepbrother who lives out of state claimed to have purchased a sex tape involving Lindsie. Lindsie stated her father and stepbrother wanted her to lie about an incident and that if she refused to do so they were going to release the sex tape involving her.”

However, she never ended up pressing charges. Lindsie also told the FBI that Todd had someone follow her. Despite this alleged harassment and fear of Todd’s violence, Lindsie ended up testifying for him and Julie in their bank fraud case. As an insider explained to Dailymail.com, Todd allegedly managed to manipulate her into defending him:

“What’s really sad is that after everything that happened, Todd managed to flip Lindsie and bring her back on board. Ultimately, she did exactly what he wanted her to do and testified for him and Julie. She said the sex tape thing was a big misunderstanding. It was embarrassing to watch because her testimony wasn’t convincing anyone.”

The prosecution even accused her of lying for Todd under oath, and they asked for a heavier prison sentence for him because he “threatened, intimidated, and unlawfully influenced his daughter, Lindsie Chrisley”:

“Todd and Julie Chrisley’s crime spree culminated in their attempts to obstruct the grand jury’s investigation and putting up witnesses to lie for them at trial, including Todd’s mother and his oldest daughter from his first marriage. Lindsie took the stand at trial and testified for her father and stepmother. Todd Chrisley succeeded in manipulating his estranged daughter, bringing her back into the family fold, and putting her on the stand at trial. Todd Chrisley not only tried to ‘unlawfully influence’ his daughter, Lindsie Chrisley; he succeeded.”

Wow…

At this time, Lindsie, Todd, and Julie have not spoken out about the new report, but we can imagine the parents will have a lot to say (and aren’t too happy) about this matter! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your thoughts on the latest in the Chrisley family drama in the comments below!

