Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Reacts To Her Sudden Death: 'Her Children Needed Her'

Lisa Marie Presley’s loved ones are in mourning.

As the world processes the tragic loss of Elvis Presley’s only child, her ex-husband and the father of two of her children, Michael Lockwood, is opening up about the devastating turn of events. In a heartbreaking statement shared with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, the guitarist, via his attorney, Joe Yanny, said:

“Michael had been hoping for a speedy and complete recovery because her children needed her. It is very sad it didn’t turn out that way. Michael’s world has been turned on its ear. He is with both of his daughters now.”

Michael and Lisa Marie shared 14-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finley. They were married for 10 years before divorcing in 2016. Following a highly publicized custody battle, they came to a joint custody agreement in 2020. Our hearts break for the young girls.

As we reported, the 54-year-old was rushed to the hospital on Thursday morning after suffering cardiac arrest. She was given CPR and paramedics were able to help her regain a pulse at her Calabasas home before she was transferred to West Hills Hospitals and Medical Center in California. According to Page Six sources, she “coded multiple times” and was placed into a medically-induced coma. Sadly, just hours later, her mother Priscilla Presley announced she had passed away, sharing on social media:

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Aside from her teenage twins, Lisa Marie also leaves behind her 33-year-old daughter Riley Keough, whom she shared with her ex-husband Danny Keough. According to TMZ insiders, the musician had been complaining of stomach pain that worsened throughout the day before her death. Her housekeeper found her unresponsive in her bedroom when Danny came home from taking her kids to school. He began administering CPR until help arrived. Whoa. That must have been so frightening for them.

The exes were also the parents of the late Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020. One of the singer-songwriter’s very last Instagram posts was a tribute to the 27-year-old (below).

She also spent her final public appearance at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night to celebrate the success of Elvis alongside star Austin Butler and the creative team. We are sending so much love to all of Lisa Marie’s family members and friends. Such a heartbreaking loss, especially for a family that has already suffered so much. R.I.P.

