Lisa Marie Presley Is In A Coma & On Life Support After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

We have a sad update on Lisa Marie Presley’s condition.

According to TMZ, sources with direct knowledge say the 54-year-old daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley is currently in the Intensive Care Unit and on life support with a temporary pacemaker in place after suffering from cardiac arrest on Thursday. The insider also noted she is in an induced coma and in critical condition. Heartbreaking to hear…

As we’ve previously reported, Lisa was rushed to the hospital on Thursday morning when she went into “full arrest” at her home in Calabasas. Insiders told TMZ that the singer-songwriter was complaining of stomach pains that worsened throughout the day. Lisa’s housekeeper soon found her unresponsive in her bedroom when her ex-husband, Danny Keough, came home from taking her kids to school. He began to administer CPR until the paramedics arrived at the scene and took over. They reportedly gave her at least one epinephrine shot and got a pulse again, before taking her to the nearby hospital.

Priscilla – who is currently by her daughter’s side, spoke out about the scary situation on Instagram later on, writing:

“My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.”

What caused her serious condition is still unknown at this time, but sources stressed to TMZ that Lisa did NOT attempt suicide.

We’re sending our love to the Presley family, and keeping Lisa in our thoughts!

