Lisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough Mourn Benjamin On Second Anniversary Of His Death: 'You Are So Loved'

Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough took a moment to honor Benjamin Keough, their late son and brother respectively, on Tuesday, two years after his devastating death.

As Perezcious readers may recall, the 27-year-old died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his Calabasas, California home on July 12, 2020. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a suicide. He was laid to rest nearby his grandfather, Elvis Presley, at Graceland three months after his passing. As you can imagine, it’s been an emotional time for the family as they continue to grieve their immense loss — but they each took a moment to pause and reflect on how much they love and miss Ben publicly on the very tough day.

Riley began by sharing a portrait of her and her little brother dressed to the nines, writing:

“Not an hour goes by where I don’t think of you and miss you. It’s been two years today since you left and I still can’t believe you’re not here. You are so loved my Ben Ben.”

Aw! What an adorable photo of them.

Rather than share a traditional pic with her son, Lisa Marie decided to reflect on a very sentimental tattoo she got with her boy a few years before his death. Posting a photo of their feet side-by-side with large tattoos on the front, she explained:

“Several years ago, on Mother’s Day, my son and I got these matching tattoos on our feet. It’s a Celtic eternity knot. Symbolizing that we will be connected eternally. We carefully picked it to represent our eternal love and our eternal bond. ”

Wow. That’s such a sweet meaning — and it only gets more powerful knowing now that he is gone. Their bond will truly never be broken. Check out the cool ink (below):

Riley has never shied away from opening up about her grief on social media, but Lisa Marie has been less active since the loss of her only son. In May, she got candid on the ‘gram while giving the new movie Elvis her stamp of approval before its release last month. Explaining her social media absence, she vulnerably revealed:

“Hello everyone, I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son. Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole.”

Something no mother prepares to experience. Our heart goes out to her and all those mourning Benjamin’s loss.

The 54-year-old went on to stress that her primary focus the last few years has been to take care of her other children, Riley, 33, and 13-year-old twins Finley and Harper, adding:

“Not much else aside from my other 3 children gets my time and attention anymore.”

That’s totally understandable, and just where her attention should be. You can read her reflection on Baz Luhrmann‘s Elvis, another emotional part of her summer, as well as her thoughts on Ben’s passing (below).

We cannot imagine how difficult this loss must have been for the close-knit family. It’s nice to know they’ve been leaning on each other in this trying time. We’re sending them all love as they process the second anniversary of Ben’s death. May he continue to rest in peace…

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

