Johnny Depp Was By Jeff Beck's Side When He Died 'Suddenly' At 78

Very sad news for the music industry…

Rockstar Jeff Beck sadly passed away on Tuesday after growing ill just weeks ago. According to a statement from the musician’s family to People on Wednesday, the English guitarist passed away after contracting bacterial meningitis, they shared:

“On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family asks for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Jeff was 78 years old. He leaves behind his wife, Sandra Cash.

The same statement was also shared on his Instagram — take a look (below).

According to the Cleveland Clinic, bacterial meningitis is “an infection of the membranes (meninges) surrounding the brain and spinal cord. Meningitis can be caused by a bacterial, fungal or viral infection. Meningitis can be acute, with a quick onset of symptoms, it can be chronic, lasting a month or more, or it can be mild or aseptic.” We’re so saddened to hear it claimed the artist’s life. And so quickly, too.

Jeff rose to fame in 1965 when he became the guitar player for The Yardbirds, replacing Eric Clapton. He went on to be featured as the lead guitarist in legendary albums like Mick Jagger’s She’s the Boss and the title track of Ozzy Osbourne’s Patient Number 9. Most recently, he spent the summer touring with Johnny Depp after releasing their album 18 last July.

So, as you can imagine, this loss is very tough for the Pirates of the Caribbean alum. Speaking to People, a source revealed the actor “is totally devastated” about the loss while noting he “was by Jeff’s bedside” along with “some other rock stars” before his death. The insider continued:

“They had a really tight friendship, they were extremely close, and he got even closer over this past summer when they were touring together. The sickness came on really quickly and it all deteriorated rapidly in the last couple weeks.”

The confidant concluded:

“Johnny is still processing this news. He’s devastated.”

So heartbreaking. Depp celebrated his defamation win against ex-wife Amber Heard with several performances across the country with the iconic performer, likely meaning Beck played a huge role in supporting the actor. Sending our love to all of Jeff’s family and friends as they mourn this tremendous loss. May he rest in peace.

