Ryan Dorsey Pays Tribute To Naya Rivera With Unseen Photos On What Would Have Been Her 36th Birthday

Ryan Dorsey is remembering Naya Rivera on what would have been her 36th birthday.

Two and a half years after the Glee alum’s tragic death at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, where she spent her final moments rescuing her son, Josey, from drowning, Ryan is reflecting on life without her — and how difficult it is to provide answers for their little one. Accompanied by never before seen photos of Naya and her son, the Big Sky actor emotionally expressed Thursday on Instagram:

“A little easier with each little bit of time that passes by to look at pictures…but I still don’t have the answers to the questions to the why’s our sweet boy asks from time to time. I never will.”

Absolutely heartbreaking. He added of himself and their seven-year-old son:

“Doing the best we can.”

Related: Naya & Ryan’s Son Josey Is A Kindergarten Graduate!

So, so sad. We can’t imagine how difficult it is for Ryan as a single father attempting to provide answers, and for little Josey to have to grow up without a mother. But thanks to her, he is alive today. Ryan ended his post, “Fly high,” before adding an insightful message for readers:

“If you’re reading this no matter what you’re going through, take a moment of gratitude that you’re still here on this ride. I know some days are harder than others to get up, but keep [sic] we just gotta keep pushing onward.”

See his full post (below):

Our hearts go out to Naya’s family during this painful time of year…

[Images via Ryan Dorsey/Instagram & FayesVision/WENN]