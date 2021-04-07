Lisa Rinna FINALLY Comments On Daughter Amelia Hamlin’s Relationship With Scott Disick -- But Does She Approve?

Lisa Rinna has finally spoken out (sorta…) on her daughter Amelia Hamlin’s relationship with Scott Disick, and it appears she’s on board with the latest coupling — even with that MAJOR age difference!

On Tuesday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a photo of the 19-year-old and her 37-year-old boyfriend on Instagram Stories, calling out a very specific reason why Kourtney Kardashian’s ex is a keeper! In the pics taken by paparazzi (seen HERE), Scott and Amelia walk hand-in-hand along a Miami beach. While the teen looks cute in a pink bikini top and white skirt, it was the Keeping Up With The Kardashians mainstay’s fashion that really caught the momma’s attention.

Seeing Disick donning a black bucket hat with a white logo on the front, the 57-year-old captioned the post:

“Welp we both seem to share a love of bucket hats”

To make it even more clear, the actress uploaded a side-by-side shot of Scott in his hat next to her in one as well! LOLz!

This reality TV personality’s comment comes as a much more lighthearted (and dare we say, approving?) reaction to the couple than when they were first linked following Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party in October. At the time, Hamlin was newly separated from Mercer Wiederhorn, a split which Lisa and her husband Harry Hamlin struggled with. A source told E! News:

“Harry and Lisa were sad to see Amelia and Mercer Wiederhorn split because they loved Mercer. He was like family, but they understand.”

As for that massive 18-year age gap between the lovers?? The parents did seem a bit concerned at first, originally believing “this is just a phase.” So, perhaps this big gesture of support is proof this romance isn’t fizzling any time soon??

The duo are supposedly planning to move cross country to settle down together, at least temporarily, so Scott can get a change of pace. And the Harry Loves Lisa alum referred to the the entrepreneur as her “dream man” in a recent IG post. Things are moving pretty fast since they went public with their relationship Valentine’s Day! Amelia’s even getting along with Scott’s three kiddos, whom he shares with Kourt.

Back in February, an eyewitness described the young girlfriend fitting in perfectly with the fam while out to dinner, telling E! News:

“Scott and Amelia were seated in a booth with the three kids directly between them, and their friends across from them.They were all super excited to be there and loved every single dish they received. Scott and Amelia were super sweet and playful with all of the kids.”

Hmmm… What do U make of all this, Perezcious readers?? Do you think Lisa’s post confirms things are “getting serious” between the lovebirds? Let us know in the comments (below)!

