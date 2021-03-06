Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Are Reportedly Getting 'Pretty Serious' With Each Other!

We knew it was coming, and here it is!

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are getting more and more serious together as their relationship progresses, y’all!

At least, that’s according to an insider who spoke with knowledge of what’s going on behind the scenes — but judging by how much time they spend with each other, hell, we sure do believe it!

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly about the couple’s fledgling relationship, their exclusive romance is really starting to heat up. That’ll raise eyebrows, considering the Flip It Like Disick star is 37 years old, and his loving girlfriend is just 19 herself, but nevertheless they apparently have a real, true connection, and they’re going to let it play out!

And while the connection here doesn’t mean they are focused on getting engaged or married (yet, at least), the couple still likes each other’s company enough to be falling into something more serious than they both had probably initially planned!

The insider revealed (below):

“Scott and Amelia are pretty serious. She is over Scott’s house very often and spends quite a bit of time there.”

Well then! After that infamous Miami Beach getaway together last week, we kind of figured this might happen!

BTW, it has helped Scott quite a bit, apparently, considering how well he has known Amelia’s parents — Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna — in the lead-up to beginning to date their daughter! The insider reported that Lord Disick likes that his 19-year-old girlfriend “comes from a good family.” Uhhh, OK?!

Now, as far as Harry and Lisa go, it even seems like they are being won over by Kourtney Kardashian‘s baby daddy, too, calling the couple a “great match” after first being very skeptical about them!

The source shared (below):

“Her parents were skeptical at first, but seeing their daughter happy makes them feel better about their relationship.”

Things all seem to be heading in the right direction, don’t they?!

And while Scott and Kourt will always have their own special connection — no doubt thanks to their children, in large part — Amelia isn’t fazed by any of that, either.

The source summed it up:

“Scott and Amelia really do have so much fun together. They’re a great match because they both love to go out and party and are both very attracted to each other … [Scott] still talks about [his ex-girlfriend] Kourtney [Kardashian] all the time, [and they] speak very often, even in front of Amelia, who doesn’t seem to mind.”

No jealousy! Maturity?! You love to see it!

And yet even with all this good news, the insider says you probably can’t expect Scott and Amelia to pop up on Lisa’s show, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. When asked, the mole said “never say never,” but ultimately admitted that “it’s not likely.” Oh well!

RHOBH rumors aside, what do U make of this increasingly close, serious, and happy couple, Perezcious readers??

Sound OFF about everything here down in the comments (below)!

