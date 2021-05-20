Lisa Rinna Met Scott Disick!! What She Thinks About Amelia Hamlin’s Relationship Now…

Does momma approve?!

Well, the verdict is out and Lisa Rinna seems to be okay with Amelia Gray Hamlin’s relationship to Scott Disick — even with that massive age gap (18 years, to be exact)!

The reality star opened up on Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen while promoting Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In fact, the 57-year-old literally burst into laughter when Andy popped the question:

“What was your first reaction when you found out your daughter was dating Scott Disick?”

Through her laughing fit, she mumbled a brief, “yeah.” The talk show host then asked if she’d been in touch with Kris Jenner about the new fling given her friend knows the KUWTK star quite well after his long relationship with Kourtney Kardashian (and as the father of Kourt’s three children)! Lisa answered:

“I have not.”

But, there’s more!

“I have met him now.”

Omg!!

Last we heard, Lisa was celebrating the fact that she and her daughter’s beau “share a love of bucket hats,” but she left her real stamp of approval up to fans’ imaginations. Now, clarifying that she “just met him,” Lisa continued to explain her first reactions, telling Andy:

“Very similar to what you thought when you met him. He’s more handsome in person, and he was very nice. We had a very nice time. He met Harry [Hamlin], and there you go.”

She even dramatically expressed with a sly smile:

“It is what it is, guys. It is what it is!”

Hmmm — what’s the hidden meaning there?!

Hamlin and Disick have been linked since last fall when they were caught attending a Halloween party together (mid-pandemic, ugh). By February, the 19-year-old was officially coupled up on Instagram with the 37-year-old, just in time to ring in Valentine’s Day. While the age difference has had many questioning the romance, the duo haven’t seemed to care, even house-hunting together in Miami!

Things are clearly only getting more serious now that they’ve both officially met each other’s families! Check out the clip (below)!

LOLz! What does the laughter mean?! Do YOU think Lisa really approves of this romance or does that reaction suggest some hidden feelings? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

