Lizzo BLASTS ‘Fake Doctors’ Who Diagnose ‘Fat Girls Who Eat Healthy’ On Social Media!

Lizzo has had it with the armchair physicians of social media!

Over the past few months, the Grammy winner has been walking the tightrope of maintaining a healthy diet while simultaneously preaching about body positivity. This has led to criticism from both sides — with some denouncing her curves, while others claim she could no longer be a spokesperson for the thicc class if she’s working out and eating healthy.

But the 32-year-old singer isn’t letting the double-sided disapproval keep her down! Lizzo took to TikTok last week to shine some light on the population of “fat girls who eat healthy” to let followers know she’s not the only one out there. She said in the clip:

“I just wanted to say, I’ve seen a few of these videos about fat girls who eat healthy and stay active but can’t seem to lose weight. I think these kinds of videos are important, whether they intend to lose weight or don’t want to lose weight, just to show that every single body is different, and how it functions is different.”

The Good as Hell hitmaker went on to specifically lament about the “fake doctors” who try to diagnose people with health problems based on their videos, continuing:

“What really bothers me are the fake doctors in the comments saying, ‘Oh, you have this,’ or ‘You might have this condition.’ No. What if I’m just fat? What if this is just my body? Bodies are not all designed to be slim with a six-pack. You know what I mean?”

Also, it’s no one’s place to give unsolicited medical advice to strangers on the internet. Srsly, how rude! The rapper concluded her message on a positive note, telling everyone to love the skin they’re in. She said:

“So, if you’re feeling down on yourself today, just remember that your body is YOUR body. Nobody’s got your body. So enjoy that bitch!”

Preach, gurl!

The superstar’s comments come months after she faced backlash in December after sharing that she was doing a 10-day smoothie detox, with some critics claiming that it was “triggering” for people with eating disorders and went against Lizzo’s body positivity platform. She explained herself a few days later, sharing that she wanted to cleanse after she “drank a lot, and I ate a lot of food that f**ked my stomach up in Mexico,” adding:

“I detoxed my body and I’m still fat. I love my body and I’m still fat. I’m beautiful and I’m still fat. These things are not mutually exclusive. To the people who look to me, please do not starve yourselves. I did not starve myself. I fed myself greens and water and fruit and protein and sunlight. You don’t have to do that to be beautiful or healthy. That was my way. You can do life your way. Remember, despite anything anyone says or does DO WHAT YOU WANT WITH YOUR BODY “

